Lions battle Pioneers in Homecoming game

LOUISVILLE – Nebraska City relied on an experienced roster to gain a winning edge against Louisville on Friday night.

The Pioneers rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to stop the Lions 41-28. Nebraska City seniors Michael Nelson, Peyton Grubbs and Braden Thompson played key roles in four touchdowns during the evening. Junior running back Bayler Poston added a pair of scoring efforts for the Pioneers (2-0).

Louisville head coach Chase Rasby said the Lions displayed grit and determination in front of a large Homecoming crowd. Nebraska City overcame that home-field momentum by breaking tackle attempts on several scoring plays.

“I cannot question the effort of our guys tonight,” Rasby said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they competed and fought out there. Nebraska City simply had more players who were experienced, and that made a big difference.

“We have a lot of younger guys in our lineup, and they’re still learning a lot of things about varsity football. When you have a 14-year-old going up against an 18-year-old there are going to be times when that has an impact on what happens on the field.