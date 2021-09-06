Lions battle Pioneers in Homecoming game

LOUISVILLE – Nebraska City relied on an experienced roster to gain a winning edge against Louisville on Friday night.
The Pioneers rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to stop the Lions 41-28. Nebraska City seniors Michael Nelson, Peyton Grubbs and Braden Thompson played key roles in four touchdowns during the evening. Junior running back Bayler Poston added a pair of scoring efforts for the Pioneers (2-0).
Louisville head coach Chase Rasby said the Lions displayed grit and determination in front of a large Homecoming crowd. Nebraska City overcame that home-field momentum by breaking tackle attempts on several scoring plays.
“I cannot question the effort of our guys tonight,” Rasby said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they competed and fought out there. Nebraska City simply had more players who were experienced, and that made a big difference.
“We have a lot of younger guys in our lineup, and they’re still learning a lot of things about varsity football. When you have a 14-year-old going up against an 18-year-old there are going to be times when that has an impact on what happens on the field.
“Our effort was fantastic tonight, but there were moments when we could have executed better on both sides of the ball. With that being said, we’re going to use tonight as something for our guys to learn from and get better from. They showed some good things out there.”
Louisville (0-2) jumped ahead of the Pioneers in the first eight minutes. LHS quarterback Sam Ahl faked a handoff and dashed 52 yards down the sideline for a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. The Lions then capped a 10-play, 59-yard series when Harrison Klein barreled in from the 2-yard line with 3:23 left in the period.
NCHS responded after Nelson found a running lane off left tackle and sprinted 45 yards on the next drive. The Lions took their turn in the back-and-forth game on the ensuing series. Ahl connected with Sam Luellen on a 25-yard pass over the middle for a 21-7 lead.
Nebraska City seized the momentum after that. The team cut the gap to 21-14 when Nelson spotted open territory and raced 60 yards to pay dirt. Nebraska City moved within 21-20 on a 20-yard run by Poston with 6:23 to go, and Grubbs scored from the 9-yard line with 24 seconds remaining in the half.
The Pioneers increased the lead to 41-21 before Louisville began a comeback attempt. Klein scored from 20 yards out with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 41-28. Tyson Warner then pounced on a Nebraska City fumble near midfield with 6:27 to play.
“When we got that fumble recovery I thought that we were ready to roll,” Rasby said. “These guys have a lot of belief in themselves and their teammates, and we felt we could make it all the way back.”
Nebraska City ended the drive with an interception at the 16-yard line. The Pioneers sealed the outcome with an interception on a fourth-down throw with 2:47 to go.
Klein and Ahl highlighted Louisville’s offense on the ground. Klein gained 155 yards on 32 carries and Ahl posted 138 yards on 14 rushing attempts. He also completed three passes for 55 yards. Luellen (25 yards), Klein (21) and Cody Hiatt (9) each made one reception.
Ahl led LHS with eight solo and two assisted tackles. Reed Toelle collected five solo and six assisted stops and Klein and Hiatt each made three solo and two assisted plays.
Luellen tallied two solo and six assisted tackles and Nick McCaul produced five assisted tackles. Coen Tomanek made one sack and two solo tackles for the Lions, and Warner and Cash Biesterfeld each pocketed two solo stops.
Louisville will resume the season Friday with a trip to Syracuse (0-2). The teams are scheduled to start their game at 7 p.m.
Nebraska City 7 20 14 0 – 41
Louisville 14 7 7 0 – 28
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
LHS – Ahl 52 run (Ahl kick), 11:00
LHS – Klein 2 run (Ahl kick), 3:23
NCHS – Nelson 45 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:06
2nd Quarter
LHS – Luellen 25 pass from Ahl (Ahl kick), 11:05
NCHS – Nelson 60 run (Gonzalez kick), 9:58
NCHS – Poston 20 run (pass no good), 6:23
NCHS – Grubbs 9 run (Gonzalez kick), 0:24
3rd Quarter
NCHS – Thompson 51 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick), 7:14
NCHS – Poston 58 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:00
LHS – Klein 20 run (Ahl kick), 0:11