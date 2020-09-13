Lions battle Rockets in football matchup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALSTON – Syracuse relied on a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to overcome a rally attempt from Louisville on Friday night.

The Rockets stopped a two-point conversion play with 35 seconds remaining to escape with a 14-12 victory. The team went ahead 14-6 in the third period but nearly saw that lead evaporate in the final minute.

Steady rain earlier in the week caused the teams to play their game at Ralston High School instead of Louisville. The Lions made it look like a home-field advantage in the first quarter. Sam Ahl connected with Quincy Trent on a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the team ahead.

The score stayed the same until Syracuse (1-2) stitched together two touchdown drives in the third quarter. Cameron Clark scored from the 2-yard line at the 9:48 mark, and he copied the feat with a short run four minutes later.

Louisville (2-1) gained momentum late in the game. Ahl found Brock Hudson on a pass from the 3-yard line to make it 14-12. The Lions then tried a two-point conversion play to tie the game and potentially send it to overtime. Syracuse was able to stop Louisville from crossing the goal line.