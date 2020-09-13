Lions battle Rockets in football matchup

RALSTON – Syracuse relied on a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to overcome a rally attempt from Louisville on Friday night.
The Rockets stopped a two-point conversion play with 35 seconds remaining to escape with a 14-12 victory. The team went ahead 14-6 in the third period but nearly saw that lead evaporate in the final minute.
Steady rain earlier in the week caused the teams to play their game at Ralston High School instead of Louisville. The Lions made it look like a home-field advantage in the first quarter. Sam Ahl connected with Quincy Trent on a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the team ahead.
The score stayed the same until Syracuse (1-2) stitched together two touchdown drives in the third quarter. Cameron Clark scored from the 2-yard line at the 9:48 mark, and he copied the feat with a short run four minutes later.
Louisville (2-1) gained momentum late in the game. Ahl found Brock Hudson on a pass from the 3-yard line to make it 14-12. The Lions then tried a two-point conversion play to tie the game and potentially send it to overtime. Syracuse was able to stop Louisville from crossing the goal line.
Ahl went 8-of-16 through the air for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 20 times for 60 yards. Hudson caught three passes for 34 yards and ran nine times for 29 yards, and Trent hauled in two catches for 29 yards. Zach Hillabrand caught an 11-yard pass and Harrison Klein had two receptions for ten yards.
Klein paced Louisville’s defense with seven solo tackles. Garron Bragg made four solo and four assisted tackles, Trent recovered one fumble and Reed Toelle posted two solo and two assisted tackles. Caleb Hrabik made two solo and two assisted tackles and had a pair of stops behind the line of scrimmage.
The Lions will continue their season next Friday with a road trip to Falls City. The teams will begin action at 7 p.m.
Syracuse 0 0 14 0 – 14
Louisville 6 0 0 6 – 12
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
LHS – Trent 20 pass from Ahl (kick no good)
3rd Quarter
SYR – Clark 2 run (DeGolyer kick), 9:48
SYR – Clark 2 run (DeGolyer kick), 5:33
4th Quarter
LHS – Hudson 3 pass from Ahl (PAT no good), 0:35
