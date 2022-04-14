Lions battle windy conditions at Syracuse

SYRACUSE – Louisville track and field athletes created winning moments in windy conditions Thursday during their trip to Syracuse.

The Lions squared off with opponents from across the state at the Scott Nisely Memorial Classic. Action took place on Syracuse’s campus during the morning and afternoon.

Athletes faced colder-than-average temperatures during the first part of the meet, and they experienced strong winds in their field events and track races. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts as strong as 44 miles per hour at nearby Nebraska City during the afternoon. Steady winds remained above 20 miles per hour throughout the entire day.

The Louisville girls earned ninth place in team standings with 23 points. Mira Fosmer helped the Lions with a second-place run in the 400 meters (1:02.83) and a fourth-place medal in the 800 (2:29.08). She also ran on two medal-winning relay teams.

Mya Stanley, Sagan Leach, Ella Aaberg, Wyleigh Bateman, Megan Gissler, Nola Nelson and Laura Swanson collected medals for the Lions. The team scored points in three individual events and in all three relay races.

The Louisville boys pocketed fifth place with 40.5 points. The team was in the middle of a close race for spots on the leaderboard. There was only a seven-point difference between runner-up Nebraska City (44 points) and seventh-place Syracuse (37 points).

Harrison Klein and Eric Heard each captured silver medals in their events. Klein produced a second-place time of 42.16 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles, and Heard generated a runner-up finish in the 800 meters (2:04.84). The LHS seniors each finished the day with three medals.

Jaxson Barnes, Tyler Euans, Cody Hrdy, Sam Luellen, Caleb Thieman, Connor Linke, Waylan Haworth and Cash Biesterfeld added medals for Louisville. The team scored points in two relays, five individual track events and three individual field events.

The Lions will resume varsity action on Thursday, April 21. The school will host the Louisville Invite at 1:30 p.m. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Falls City, Fort Calhoun, Louisville, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Syracuse and Weeping Water will be taking part in the meet.

Girls Team Results

Norris 86, Syracuse 85.5, Beatrice 78, Superior 63.5, Lincoln Christian 57, Fairbury 46, Auburn 35, Crete 27, Louisville 23, Falls City 22, Nebraska City 3

Louisville Results

200 – Mya Stanley 28.44 (6th)

400 – Mira Fosmer 1:02.83 (2nd)

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:29.08 (4th)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Sagan Leach, Mira Fosmer, Mya Stanley, Ella Aaberg) 54.42 (4th)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Sagan Leach, Wyleigh Bateman, Ella Aaberg, Mira Fosmer) 4:36.27 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Megan Gissler, Wyleigh Bateman, Nola Nelson, Laura Swanson) 11:29.40 (5th)

Boys Team Results

Norris 188.5, Nebraska City 44, Superior 43, Crete 41, Louisville 40.5, Beatrice 38, Syracuse 37, Lincoln Christian 33, Auburn 31.5, Fairbury 22.5, Falls City 8

Louisville Results

400 – Eric Heard 52.82 (3rd)

800 – Eric Heard 2:04.84 (2nd)

1,600 – Jaxson Barnes 5:04.75 (5th)

3,200 – Tyler Euans 11:03.68 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Harrison Klein 42.16 (2nd)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Sam Luellen, Harrison Klein) 3:45.29 (3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Jaxson Barnes, Caleb Thieman, Connor Linke, Waylan Haworth) 9:45.35 (5th)

High Jump – Cash Biesterfeld 5-2 (6th)

Long Jump – Harrison Klein 19-6 (6th)

Triple Jump – Cash Biesterfeld 37-0 3/4 (3rd)

