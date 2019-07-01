PLATTSMOUTH – Louisville/Weeping Water overcame sweltering conditions to secure a tournament victory over Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka Friday night.
The Lions stopped the Nationals 13-4 in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Senior Legion Tournament. The Cass County programs met at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth for the Northern Division consolation game.
Louisville/Weeping Water head coach Monty Daganaar said he was pleased with the way the Lions played in oppressive heat and humidity. The National Weather Service said the air temperature at Plattsmouth was 91 degrees with a dew point of 77 when action began at 5:30 p.m. The heat index reached 109 degrees when the teams were in the fourth inning.
“I thought our guys did a great job tonight,” Daganaar said. “The guys hustled out there in the 100-degree heat and had an all-around good game. We hit the ball well and we pitched well. Overall I’m happy with how things went.”
Daganaar said Tyler Mackling and Brayden Powell gave the Lions a lift with their work on the mound. Mackling tossed five innings and allowed eight hits with two strikeouts. Powell struck out the side during his relief appearance in the sixth inning.
“I thought Tyler pitched a great game for us tonight,” Daganaar said. “He had good movement on his pitches and he did a nice job of limiting their scoring chances. Brayden then came in and was lights-out in the sixth. Both of them helped us a lot tonight.”
Eighth-seeded L/WW jumped ahead of sixth-seeded E-M/N in the first three innings. The team scored twice in the opening frame and went up 3-0 in the second. The Lions then tacked on two runs in the third on RBI singles from Brayden Powell and Josh Nolte.
E-M/N scored twice in the bottom of the third. Lane Fox reached base on a two-out error and Carter Bornemeier knocked a single into left field. Owen Snipes then connected on a two-run single to center.
L/WW added a solo run in the fourth after Jake Renner walked and scored on Treyton Savage’s RBI single to center. E-M/N countered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to make it 6-4.
Jaxson Spellman reached on an error and courtesy runner Cade Hosier went to third on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch. He scored on Noah Willey’s double to right-center. Willey later crossed the plate on an infield single by Bornemeier.
L/WW preserved its victory with seven runs in the final two innings. Gwyer Leach, Renner and Brock Hudson all scored for the Lions in the fifth. Davis Carlson, Jaren Powell, Sam Ahl and Avery Heath all stepped on home plate in the sixth. Heath had a RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth and Heath, Leach and Hudson all drove in runs in the next inning.
Carlson finished the game with three hits and one walk for the Lions. Brayden Powell produced three hits and two RBI and Hudson and Heath each had two RBI. Jaren Powell had two hits and Savage, Leach and Nolte all posted RBI appearances.
Bornemeier reached base on two hits and one hit-by-pitch for the Nationals. Fox reached base twice and scored once and Willey had one RBI double. Snipes drove in two runs and Kobe Gansemer, Jakob Boucher and Tommy Eggert all collected one single.
Louisville/Weeping Water 212 134 – 13 16 4
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 002 200 – 4 8 2