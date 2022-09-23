Lions, Blue Devils battle in volleyball matchup

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth seniors Ciara Wulff, Peyton Blankman and Alyssa Carney enjoyed a memorable Senior Night on Thursday during the team’s match against Louisville.

The Blue Devils gave the three seniors winning moments in a 17-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 triumph. PHS athletes won their third home match of the season in front of students, parents and the high school pep band.

Louisville (2-13) collected momentum at the beginning of the match. The Lions kept Plattsmouth (3-12) from landing attacks on the court. The team pulled away in the final stretch to win game one.

The Blue Devils turned the tables in game two with their work on offense. The team continued those efforts in game three. PHS soared ahead 18-8 with attacks by Riley Pletka and Anabel Berger. Ella Culver helped Louisville get within 21-14 with a serving run, but PHS regained momentum after that. Pletka drilled an ace on game point to put Plattsmouth ahead in the match.

PHS used kills from Wulff, Blankman and Josey Freel and aces by Freel and Sara Konkler to go ahead 7-4 in game four. Wulff’s running kill near the net made it 10-4, and she pocketed two more kills during a spree that increased the gap to 19-12. The team celebrated after Berger knocked home a kill on match point.

Plattsmouth will have a week off before resuming the season on Thursday, Sept. 29. The team will travel to the Ashland-Greenwood Invite. Auburn, Lincoln Lutheran, Omaha Gross, Omaha Roncalli, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo will join AGHS for the 4:30 p.m. tournament.

Louisville will continue the season Saturday at the Louisville Invite. The Lions will host Auburn, Cedar Bluffs, DC West, Johnson County Central, Nebraska City, Omaha Mercy and Weeping Water at the tournament. Louisville will play DC West in the first round at 9 a.m. in the high school gym.