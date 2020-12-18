Lions, Blue Devils face opponents in triangulars

Wrestlers from Louisville and Plattsmouth worked with their teammates on the mat Thursday night during a pair of triangulars.

The Lions and Blue Devils both competed in two wrestling duals. Plattsmouth hosted Waverly and Omaha Skutt for an evening of action in the PHS gym. Louisville traveled to Humboldt to take on Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City and Johnson County Central.

Waverly 43, Plattsmouth 27

Waverly stopped the Blue Devils with a late scoring surge. The Vikings won four of the final five matches to create the double-digit margin.

106 – Garrison Brehm (WAV) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 1:23

113 – Evan Kindelin (PLT) won by forfeit

120 – Drew Moser (WAV) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 3:57

126 – Charlie Johnson (WAV) dec. Elijah Dix (PLT), 5-2

132 – Garrett Rine (WAV) dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 3-1

138 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Caison Jelinek (WAV), 1:04

145 – Dominic Vercellino (PLT) dec. Brayden Kouma (WAV), 7-6