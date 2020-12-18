Lions, Blue Devils face opponents in triangulars

Wrestlers from Louisville and Plattsmouth worked with their teammates on the mat Thursday night during a pair of triangulars.
The Lions and Blue Devils both competed in two wrestling duals. Plattsmouth hosted Waverly and Omaha Skutt for an evening of action in the PHS gym. Louisville traveled to Humboldt to take on Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City and Johnson County Central.
Waverly 43, Plattsmouth 27
Waverly stopped the Blue Devils with a late scoring surge. The Vikings won four of the final five matches to create the double-digit margin.
106 – Garrison Brehm (WAV) pinned Eli Bachman (PLT), 1:23
113 – Evan Kindelin (PLT) won by forfeit
120 – Drew Moser (WAV) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 3:57
126 – Charlie Johnson (WAV) dec. Elijah Dix (PLT), 5-2
132 – Garrett Rine (WAV) dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 3-1
138 – Dominic Cherek (PLT) pinned Caison Jelinek (WAV), 1:04
145 – Dominic Vercellino (PLT) dec. Brayden Kouma (WAV), 7-6
152 – Austin Meyers (WAV) dec. Mathew Zitek (PLT), 8-2
160 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Camden Chaffin (WAV), 2:57
170 – Evan Canoyer (WAV) maj. dec. Josh Colgrove (PLT), 13-5
182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) won by forfeit
195 – Gabe Griffin (WAV) pinned Logan Betts (PLT), 3:36
220 – Wyatt Fanning (WAV) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 1:12
285 – Nate Leininger (WAV) pinned Ben Yoder (PLT), 1:12
Omaha Skutt 37, Plattsmouth 30
Plattsmouth almost pulled off a major rally against the Skyhawks. Omaha Skutt led 28-0 after five matches but watched Plattsmouth reel off four straight victories to make it 28-24. Omaha Skutt won three of the final four bouts to escape.
120 – Zachary Ourada (SKT) pinned Cael Nielsen (PLT), 1:02
126 – Drew Cooper (SKT) pinned Elijah Dix (PLT), 1:17
132 – Cristan Ramos (SKT) maj. dec. Bryce Neuin (PLT), 12-4
138 – Adam Kruse (SKT) pinned Dominic Cherek (PLT), 1:14
145 – Cade Baumgart (SKT) pinned Dominic Vercellino (PLT), 5:28
152 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Tyler Phillips (SKT), 2:01
160 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Kylan Bowyer (SKT), 1:39
170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) won by forfeit
182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Miguel Thompson (SKT), 0:33
195 – Rifat Khasanov (SKT) dec. Eli Michel (PLT), 14-7
220 – Both open
285 – Ben Yoder (PLT) pinned Anthony Abbott (SKT), 1:39
106 – Bram Allen (SKT) dec. Eli Bachman (PLT), 9-3
113 – Wade Woosley (SKT) dec. Evan Kindelin (PLT), 8-3
Louisville 54, Johnson County Central 12
The Lions dominated the final stretch of the dual. Johnson County Central won the first two weight classes but Louisville shut out the Thunderbirds after that. Niklas Sorensen, Brock Hudson, Blake Dickey and Reed Toelle collected pins for LHS.
220 – Sam Agena (JCC) won by forfeit
285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 0:27
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit
126 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit
132 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned JaPriece Morehead (JCC), 4:25
138 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned Jacob Graham (JCC), 1:58
145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Mason Selu (JCC), 1:31
152 – Aiden Lutz (LOU) won by forfeit
160 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit
170 – Reed Toelle (LOU) pinned Brett Bohling (JCC), 1:29
182 – Jake Wood (LOU) won by forfeit
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 36, Louisville 36
The Titans and Lions finished their dual deadlocked on the scoreboard. H-TR-S/PC claimed the victory after finishing ahead of Louisville in tiebreaker criteria.
195 – Aiden Worthey (HTRS) won by forfeit
220 – Isaac Bittner (HTRS) won by forfeit
285 – Ty Faulks (HTRS) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 0:42
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit
126 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit
132 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit
138 – Brock Hudson (LOU) pinned William Taylor (HTRS), 1:37
145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS), 3:45
152 – Jakob Richey (HTRS) pinned Aiden Lutz (LOU), 3:45
160 – Clayton Shook (HTRS) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 3:01
170 – Reed Toelle (LOU) won by forfeit
182 – Andy Maloley (HTRS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:44
