Lions claim multiple medals at districts

DAVID CITY – Louisville athletes pocketed medals in a wide variety of events Thursday during their district appearances.

The Lions competed in 17 track and field events at the District C-2 Meet. Members of the girls and boys teams qualified for state with their times at David City Aquinas.

The Louisville girls finished sixth in team standings with 30 points. Mira Fosmer, Megan Gissler, Charlee Peacock, Ella Aaberg, Mya Stanley, Wyleigh Bateman and Brooke Smith won district medals for the Lions.

Fosmer highlighted the team’s day with a district championship in the 800 meters. She secured a trip to state with a winning time of 2:29.38. She defeated all of her opponents by more than four seconds in the race.

Four Louisville girls found out Friday afternoon that they had earned spots at state as additional qualifiers. Aaberg, Bateman, Gissler and Fosmer will represent the school at state in the 3,200-meter relay.

The four Lions finished fourth in the district race in 10:28.98. Each of the nine district 3,200-meter relay champions across Nebraska received automatic berths on Thursday. Louisville was one of the next seven fastest groups and became part of the 16-team state lineup in the race.

The Louisville boys posted eighth place in team standings with 42 points. Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Tyler Euans, Quincy Trent, Cody Hrdy and Jaxson Barnes captured district medals for the Lions.

Two Louisville relay teams generated district championships at the meet. Trent, Klein, Heard and Hrdy won the 400-meter relay title in 43.75 seconds. They defeated runner-up Yutan by 0.94 seconds. They joined Battle Creek and Archbishop Bergan as the only Class C teams to run faster than 44 seconds this season.

Heard, Hrdy, Barnes and Klein ended the day on a winning note with a championship in the 1,600-meter relay. The Lions won a dramatic showdown with Bishop Neumann for the title. Louisville crossed the tape in 3:31.71 and Bishop Neumann was second in 3:31.83.

The Lions and Cavaliers defeated the other schools in the race by nearly seven seconds. They are the only Class C teams to run faster than 3:32 this spring.

Klein and Heard each qualified for state in individual races. Heard won the 800-meter crown with a first-place time of 2:02.12. He and Bishop Neumann’s Luke Meis each produced the same time in the race, but Heard edged Meis at the finish line to claim the championship.

Klein qualified for state with a second-place performance in the 100 meters. He earned his silver medal in 11.20 seconds.

The Class C State Meet will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. both days. Running events are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. both days.

Girls Team Results

Bishop Neumann 156, North Bend Central 99, David City Aquinas 68.50, David City 53, Yutan 44.50, Louisville 30, Cornerstone Christian 30, Archbishop Bergan 28, Omaha Christian Academy 10, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 7

Louisville Results

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:29.38 (1st, state qualifier)

1,600 – Megan Gissler 6:10.55 (4th)

3,200 – Charlee Peacock 14:53.84 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Mira Fosmer, Ella Aaberg, Mya Stanley, Wyleigh Bateman) 4:26.24 (3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Ella Aaberg, Wyleigh Bateman, Megan Gissler, Mira Fosmer) 10:28.98 (4th, state qualifiers)

Shot Put – Brooke Smith 34-4 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Bishop Neumann 119, David City Aquinas 80, Yutan 58, North Bend Central 50, Archbishop Bergan 49, David City 48, Cornerstone Christian 48, Louisville 42, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29, Omaha Christian Academy 4

Louisville Results

100 – Harrison Klein 11.20 (2nd, state qualifier)

800 – Eric Heard 2:02.12 (1st, state qualifier)

3,200 – Tyler Euans 11:05.30 (4th)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy) 43.75 (1st, state qualifiers)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Jaxson Barnes, Harrison Klein) 3:31.71 (1st, state qualifiers)

