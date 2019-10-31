PLATTEVIEW – Louisville athletes played the final notes of their volleyball season melody Tuesday night in the subdistrict title match.
Ashland-Greenwood kept the Lions from extending their campaign with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 triumph. The top-seeded Bluejays and second-seeded Louisville squared off in the championship match of the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament at Platteview.
Ashland-Greenwood (18-11) relied on a strong offense to stop Louisville. The Bluejays posted a .289 team hitting percentage and had a balanced scoring attack. Carly vonRentzell and Saige Craven each had ten kills and combined for a 31-of-32 effort on their swings. Saige Christo added seven kills and Hannah Hatzenbuehler and Layne Whaley combined for 12 kills.
The Bluejays also neutralized Louisville’s offense. AGHS generated 57 digs and had three players reach double digits in the category. Craven and Christo each made 15 digs and Alexa Edmisten posted ten digs.
Jade Biesterfeld and Faye Jacobsen each led Louisville with seven kills. Biesterfeld chipped in nine digs and Jacobsen finished with five digs.
McKenzie Norris fueled Louisville’s serving attack with two aces in her 11-of-11 night. Norris also collected nine digs. Cassidy Niemoth pitched in six kills and 12 digs for the Lions. She also went 9-of-9 serving with one ace.
Lea Kalkowski made four digs and directed the team’s offense with 20 assists. Skyler Pollock produced six digs and Maddy Nolte was 8-of-8 on her attacks.
Ashland-Greenwood will be the 14th seed in the Class C-1 district finals. The Bluejays will play third-seeded Lincoln Lutheran at Lincoln Northeast High School at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to the state tournament.
Louisville finished its campaign 20-11. Biesterfeld, Jacobsen, Niemoth, Nolte and Pollock were the team’s five seniors.
Louisville won 20 matches for the third time in the last eight seasons. The Lions also accomplished the feat in 2012 (20-13) and 2016 (21-12).