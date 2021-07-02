Lions collect victories in series of Senior Legion games

Both teams showcased powerful offenses in the first two innings of Wednesday night’s game at Louisville. Waterloo/Valley began the contest with four runs and L/WW countered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Waterloo/Valley then retook the lead with five runs in the top of the second.

The Lions cut the gap to 10-6 in the fourth inning but the score remained the same the rest of the way. Waterloo/Valley pitchers Dylan Pinkes and Gordon Guerrero combined for 11 strikeouts. Pinkes worked six innings and Guerrero struck out the side in the seventh.

Renner and Scholting each ended the evening with two hits and one RBI. Nash Callahan had one hit and two RBI, Avery Heath tallied one hit and one RBI and Brady Knott collected one hit.

Waterloo/Valley 450 100 0 – 10 10 1

Louisville/Weeping Water 500 100 0 – 6 7 5

Louisville/Weeping Water 13, Fort Calhoun 3

The Lions traveled to Fort Calhoun on Thursday night for a matchup with the Pioneers. Louisville/Weeping Water clinched the victory with winning performances on both offense and defense.