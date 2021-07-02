Lions collect victories in series of Senior Legion games

Louisville/Weeping Water played Senior Legion baseball games on three consecutive days this week against teams from eastern Nebraska.
Louisville/Weeping Water 10, North Bend/Morse Bluff 1
The Lions traveled to North Bend on Tuesday night for the first matchup of the week. L/WW jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the third inning and went ahead 7-1 in the next frame. The team ended action early in the top of the fifth.
Brayden Powell and Gage Scholting led a balanced L/WW scoring attack. Powell went 3-for-3 with two runs batted in and Scholting went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Nash Callahan drove in three runs and Gwyer Leach collected one hit and two RBI. Treyton Savage drew a pair of walks and Brock Hudson and Avery Heath each walked once.
Heath started for L/WW and allowed one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings. Jake Renner allowed zero hits with two strikeouts in one inning of relief pitching work.
Louisville/Weeping Water 203 23 – 10 7 0
North Bend/Morse Bluff 010 00 – 1 2 1
Waterloo/Valley 10, Louisville/Weeping Water 6
Both teams showcased powerful offenses in the first two innings of Wednesday night’s game at Louisville. Waterloo/Valley began the contest with four runs and L/WW countered with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Waterloo/Valley then retook the lead with five runs in the top of the second.
The Lions cut the gap to 10-6 in the fourth inning but the score remained the same the rest of the way. Waterloo/Valley pitchers Dylan Pinkes and Gordon Guerrero combined for 11 strikeouts. Pinkes worked six innings and Guerrero struck out the side in the seventh.
Renner and Scholting each ended the evening with two hits and one RBI. Nash Callahan had one hit and two RBI, Avery Heath tallied one hit and one RBI and Brady Knott collected one hit.
Waterloo/Valley 450 100 0 – 10 10 1
Louisville/Weeping Water 500 100 0 – 6 7 5
Louisville/Weeping Water 13, Fort Calhoun 3
The Lions traveled to Fort Calhoun on Thursday night for a matchup with the Pioneers. Louisville/Weeping Water clinched the victory with winning performances on both offense and defense.
Renner guided L/WW’s production at the plate with three hits and two RBI. Scholting had one hit and three RBI, Savage tallied one hit and one RBI and Powell and Hudson each pocketed one hit.
Savage shut down Fort Calhoun during six innings of work. He retired ten Pioneers with strikeouts and scattered six hits.
Louisville/Weeping Water is scheduled to host two games over the Fourth of July weekend. The Lions will play Yutan in Louisville tonight at 8 p.m. The team is scheduled to host Utica-Beaver Crossing in Weeping Water at 8 p.m. Monday, July 5.