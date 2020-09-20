Lions compete against Bluejays

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHLAND – Louisville volleyball athletes faced a conference opponent Thursday night during a road battle at Ashland-Greenwood.

The Bluejays rallied past the Lions 22-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-10 in a showdown of Nebraska Capitol Conference schools. Ashland-Greenwood (8-3) increased its winning streak to six matches and earned a victory in its home opener. Louisville saw its season mark change to 3-10.

Lexi Hans and Lea Kalkowski highlighted Louisville’s night with their serving efforts. Hans finished 11-of-12 at the stripe with three aces and Kalkowski went 16-of-17 with three aces. Hans chipped in eight kills and five digs and Kalkowski tallied nine digs and three kills.

Ava Culver generated 22 assists and three kills against the Bluejays. Sagan Leach posted one ace, ten digs and one assist, and McKenzie Norris made two assists, nine digs and five kills. Ella Culver went 11-of-12 serving and scooped up eight digs.

Lizzie Podrazo pocketed three kills, Jaylin Gaston made two kills and Laura Swanson saw court time for the team.

Louisville will resume its season Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home match against Arlington. The team will host the Louisville Invite at 9 a.m. Sept. 26.

