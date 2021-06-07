Lions compete at Ashland Tournament

ASHLAND – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players continued their Senior Legion season this weekend with games at the Ashland Tournament.

Beatrice 23, Louisville/Weeping Water 9

Beatrice relied on a strong offense to win Saturday afternoon’s game. The club posted 16 runs in the first three innings and tacked on seven runs in the final two frames. Beatrice ended the contest with 25 hits.

Treyton Savage led Louisville/Weeping Water with three hits and two RBI. Nash Callahan, Gwyer Leach, Avery Heath and Jake Renner all pocketed two hits during the game.

Beatrice 808 52 – 23 25 2

L/WW 105 12 – 9 16 4

Wahoo 9, Louisville/Weeping Water 1

Wahoo erased an early 1-0 deficit with multiple scoring chances on Saturday. The team tied the game in the second inning and touched the plate five times in the third.

Treyton Savage drove in L/WW’s lone run in the first inning. He also struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings on the mound. Leach guided Louisville/Weeping Water’s offense with a pair of hits.