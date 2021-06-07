Lions compete at Ashland Tournament

ASHLAND – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players continued their Senior Legion season this weekend with games at the Ashland Tournament.
Beatrice 23, Louisville/Weeping Water 9
Beatrice relied on a strong offense to win Saturday afternoon’s game. The club posted 16 runs in the first three innings and tacked on seven runs in the final two frames. Beatrice ended the contest with 25 hits.
Treyton Savage led Louisville/Weeping Water with three hits and two RBI. Nash Callahan, Gwyer Leach, Avery Heath and Jake Renner all pocketed two hits during the game.
Beatrice 808 52 – 23 25 2
L/WW 105 12 – 9 16 4
Wahoo 9, Louisville/Weeping Water 1
Wahoo erased an early 1-0 deficit with multiple scoring chances on Saturday. The team tied the game in the second inning and touched the plate five times in the third.
Treyton Savage drove in L/WW’s lone run in the first inning. He also struck out six batters in 3 1/3 innings on the mound. Leach guided Louisville/Weeping Water’s offense with a pair of hits.
L/WW 100 00 – 1 5 0
Wahoo 015 3x – 9 13 3
Louisville/Weeping Water 11, York 3
Louisville/Weeping Water claimed Sunday’s game over York with a balanced scoring attack. Zach Hillabrand finished 3-for-3 with one RBI and Callahan posted one single, one triple and two RBI. Treyton Savage and Ethan Essary each blasted two-run doubles and Leach drove in one run.
Chase Savage pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs and six hits. He struck out five York batters in the victory.