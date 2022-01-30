Lions compete at Freeman Invite

ADAMS – Louisville athletes collected awards for their wrestling achievements Friday during action at the Freeman Invite.

The Louisville boys placed eighth in the tournament with 31.5 points. Lincoln Christian (130 points) and Auburn (115) took home the top two spots at the event.

Reed Toelle and Nik Sorensen led the Lions with third-place medals in their weight classes. Toelle competed at 170 pounds and Sorensen wrestled at 132 pounds. Toelle produced a pair of pins and Sorensen collected two pins and one technical fall.

Nick McCaul (126 pounds) earned fifth place and Blake Dickey (145) and Quincy Trent (160) finished sixth for the Lions.

Team Results

Lincoln Christian 130, Auburn 115, Norris 79, Lincoln Lutheran 77, Johnson County Central 72.5, Freeman 68, Palmyra 68, Louisville 31.5, Dorchester 29, Meridian 18, Southern 15

Louisville Results

126 – Nick McCaul (5th)

Pinned by Mitchell Jacobs (NOR) 1:06, dec. by Grant Wells (LLHS) 6-1, won by medical forfeit over Colton Hauptman (AUB), pinned Truman Paulsen (LCHS) 3:48

132 – Nik Sorensen (3rd)

Pinned Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) 1:45, pinned Carter Wagner (NOR) 2:51, pinned by Jackson Huls (MER) 1:12, pinned by Levi McGrew (LCHS) 0:57, tech fall Luke Blocker (LCHS) 20-5 (4:48)

145 – Blake Dickey (6th)

Pinned by Miguel McGrew (LCHS) 3:27, pinned by Aedan Drier (AUB) 1:29, pinned by Brigham Schoenbeck (NOR) 1:30, pinned Brady Woerth (AUB) 2:31, pinned by Aedan Drier (AUB) 1:13

160 – Quincy Trent (6th)

Pinned by James Krumwiede (PLY) 4:39, pinned by Gabe Goes (FRE) 2:08, pinned Isaac Schleicher (LLHS) 1:42, pinned by Lucas Redfield (LCHS) 2:56

170 – Reed Toelle (3rd)

Pinned Logan Lampe (LLHS) 0:48, pinned by Eric Hall (NOR) 3:39, pinned Cameron Steinblock (PLY) 3:01, pinned by Mason Denzin (FRE) 1:49

