Lions compete in district title game

CRETE – The Louisville girls used a confident attitude to nearly collect a victory against one of the top teams in the state Friday night.
Second-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic stopped 15th-seeded Louisville 38-30 in the C1-3 District Final at Crete High School. The Lions led after one quarter and became just the fifth school all year to hold GICC under the 40-point mark. GICC (21-2) had defeated 13 of its previous opponents by ten or more points and had reached the 60-point plateau four times.
LHS head coach Wally Johnson said he was pleased with the team’s mental approach against the Crusaders. Louisville outscored GICC in the first and fourth quarters and held the team to just three points in the final 11 minutes. Grand Island Central Catholic relied on a 20-5 run in the second quarter to advance to the state tournament.
“The second quarter was what turned the tide in their favor,” Johnson said. “I thought we held our own in the second half and gave them all they could handle. Our kids gave a really good effort tonight against a team that’s strong and physical, so I’m extremely proud of what we did. I just wish we could have a do-over on the second quarter.”
Louisville burst out of the game’s starting blocks with a large amount of energy. McKenzie Norris, Ella Johnson and Avery Heilig scored in the opening 70 seconds to give the Lions a 6-0 lead. Heilig’s 3-pointer made the gap 9-4 and the period ended with LHS ahead 9-7.
“We came out the way I had hoped we would,” Johnson said. “The girls had a lot of energy at the beginning and really played well. I was very pleased with the way we started. We came in here with a lot of confidence and it showed.”
Heilig’s trey in the first minute of the second stanza kept Louisville up 12-10, but Grand Island Central Catholic took over the momentum the rest of the period. Six-foot sophomore Lucy Ghaifan scored a pair of short jumpers and Grace Herbek’s jumper later in the quarter made it 19-12. Ghaifan’s offensive rebound and putback with 1:25 left in the half gave GICC a 27-14 edge.
A 3-pointer by Herbek midway through the third quarter created a 35-19 ballgame. Louisville began chipping away at the deficit early in the last period. A corner 3-pointer by Norris and a short jumper by Johnson made it 37-26 with 4:52 left, and a drive by Heilig at the 2:37 mark made it 37-28. GICC held off Louisville’s comeback attempt in the final stretch to win.
Ghaifan led Grand Island Central Catholic with 14 points and 12 rebounds and Alyssa Wilson added eight points from the perimeter. The Crusaders advanced to the program’s third state tournament in the past four seasons.
Heilig scored 11 points for Louisville and Johnson generated six points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block. Norris produced seven points, three assists and two rebounds, Lexi Hans tallied two points and three assists and Lauren Votta posted two points and two rebounds.
Lea Kalkowski collected two points, one steal, one rebound and one block for the Lions. Jennifer Katz made one steal, Jaylin Gaston contributed one steal and one assist and Sagan Leach gave the team defensive minutes.
Louisville finished its season 17-9. Norris, Votta, Katz, Erin Stohlmann and Sophie Korytowski were the team’s five seniors. Johnson said they made valuable contributions to the LHS program throughout their four-year careers.
“These seniors paid their dues and worked their way up the depth charts, and all five of them have been great leaders,” Johnson said. “They’ve been a great example for the younger players on how to do things the right way and how to work hard. They all brought something positive to the team whether that was in a game or in a practice.
“We’re going to miss them quite a bit. They’ve been tremendous leaders for this program.”
Louisville 9 5 5 11 – 30
GICC 7 20 8 3 – 38
Louisville (30)
Norris 2-7 1-2 7, Hans 0-3 2-2 2, Heilig 4-7 0-0 11, Votta 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 3-7 0-2 6, Katz 0-5 0-0 0, Gaston 0-1 0-0 0, Kalkowski 0-0 2-4 2, Leach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-32 5-10 30.