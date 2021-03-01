Lions compete in district title game

CRETE – The Louisville girls used a confident attitude to nearly collect a victory against one of the top teams in the state Friday night.

Second-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic stopped 15th-seeded Louisville 38-30 in the C1-3 District Final at Crete High School. The Lions led after one quarter and became just the fifth school all year to hold GICC under the 40-point mark. GICC (21-2) had defeated 13 of its previous opponents by ten or more points and had reached the 60-point plateau four times.

LHS head coach Wally Johnson said he was pleased with the team’s mental approach against the Crusaders. Louisville outscored GICC in the first and fourth quarters and held the team to just three points in the final 11 minutes. Grand Island Central Catholic relied on a 20-5 run in the second quarter to advance to the state tournament.

“The second quarter was what turned the tide in their favor,” Johnson said. “I thought we held our own in the second half and gave them all they could handle. Our kids gave a really good effort tonight against a team that’s strong and physical, so I’m extremely proud of what we did. I just wish we could have a do-over on the second quarter.”