Lions compete in district wrestling tournament

CENTENNIAL – Two Louisville wrestlers competed against several athletes Saturday during a trip to the district tournament.

Niklas Sorensen and Brock Hudson traveled to Centennial for the District C-3 Tournament. Sorensen participated in the 126-pound bracket and Hudson wrestled at 138 pounds.

Sorensen fell to top-seeded Zach Zitek in his opening match but rebounded with a pin over Roman Coats of Humboldt-Table-Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City. John Brodrick of South Central Nebraska Unified District #5 defeated Sorensen in the consolation semifinals. Sorensen ended his season 20-26.

Hudson battled top-seeded Jarrett Dodson of Centennial in his opening match. He received a bye in the first round of consolations and advanced to the consolation semifinals. Milford’s Jack Chapman stopped Hudson 8-2 in the match. Hudson finished his season 14-10.

Louisville placed 16th in team standings with three points. David City Aquinas (196.5) and Milford (159.5) finished first and second on the district scoreboard.

Louisville did not have any state qualifiers this year. The Class C State Tournament will begin Friday, Feb. 19, at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Team Results