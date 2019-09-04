CONESTOGA – Louisville and Conestoga students stepped onto the Cougar Stadium turf Friday night hoping to begin their season on a winning note.
LHS athletes were able to reach their goal with a shutout victory on the football field.
Louisville left Conestoga’s campus with a 35-0 triumph. The team led 7-0 after the first quarter and entered halftime up 21-0. The Lions iced the game with a pair of scores in the second half.
LHS caused most of its offensive damage from the ground. The team piled up all but ten of its yards with a strong rushing attack. Louisville outgained Conestoga 299-135 in the contest and pocketed 13 first downs.
Coby Buettner and Brady Knott guided Louisville’s offense with two rushing touchdowns apiece. Buettner ran six times for 135 yards and Knott carried the football 16 times for 108 yards. Talon Ball (20), Harrison Klein (16), Sam Ahl (12), Brock Hudson (4) and Gavin Hudson (1) all added rushing yardage.
Buettner helped Louisville’s defense with four solo and five assisted tackles. Reed Toelle made four solo and four assisted stops and Brock Hudson posted three solo and five assisted tackles. Knott made three solo and four assisted plays, Clayton Buck had three solo and two assisted tackles and Garron Bragg and Tyler Mackling each made two solo tackles.
Toelle, Knott, Bragg and Tabor Albers all made tackles for loss and Buettner returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.
Tobias Nolting led Conestoga’s offense with 79 rushing yards on 29 attempts. He also completed two passes for 14 yards. Keaghon Chini ran five times for 29 yards and Jacob Dragon gained 13 yards on three carries. Cameron Williams (10) and Jaemes Plowman (4) each registered receiving yardage.
Owen Snipes anchored Conestoga’s defense with six solo and seven assisted tackles. Dragon finished with four solo stops and Nolting made three solo and two assisted plays. Williams had three solo tackles and Dillon Leffler posted two solo and four assisted tackles. Chini, Plowman, Brody Hassler and Carter Lawson all collected two solo tackles.
Conestoga will travel to Yutan this week for a 7 p.m. game. Louisville will host Johnson County Central in a Homecoming matchup. The Lions and Thunderbirds will play at 7 p.m.
Louisville 7 14 14 0 – 35
Conestoga 0 0 0 0 – 0