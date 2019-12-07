CONESTOGA – Louisville and Conestoga began their basketball seasons Thursday night with a conference matchup in the CHS gym.
The LHS girls used a second-half scoring spree to stop the Cougars 55-38. Louisville snapped a 17-17 battle with an offensive outburst in the third quarter. The Lions went on a 24-11 run in the period to take control of the game.
Faye Jacobsen, Lauren Votta and Skyler Pollock all had big games for the Lions. Jacobsen ended the evening with 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. She also had ten rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block. Votta posted 11 points, four boards and one block and Pollock had ten points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Jaylin Gaston delivered four points, five rebounds and two steals for LHS, and Jennifer Katz contributed three points, four steals, two assists and two rebounds. Sagan Leach produced five rebounds and two steals and McKenzie Norris collected two points, three assists, three steals and one rebound.
Erin Stohlmann chipped in six points and two rebounds and Lea Kalkowski had one point, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Brooke Smith added one assist in the game.
Mati Steckler guided Conestoga with 16 points. She drained five 3-pointers and added eight rebounds, three steals and two pass deflections.
Taylor McClatchey delivered two points, six assists, four steals, three rebounds and four pass deflections. Sophia Ackerman netted ten points, two rebounds, two steals and five pass deflections, and Lindee Watson tallied four points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal.
You have free articles remaining.
Myah Cummings scored five points and made one steal and Olivia Priefert had two rebounds and one assist. Ellie Sachs chipped in one point, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and four pass deflections, and Haven Zimmerman saw action in her first varsity game.
Louisville 4 13 24 14 – 55
Conestoga 10 7 11 10 – 38
Louisville (55)
Norris 1-7 0-2 2, Pollock 4-9 2-2 10, Katz 1-6 1-2 3, Kalkowski 0-1 1-2 1, Jacobsen 8-13 1-1 17, Votta 5-7 1-2 11, Leach 0-4 0-1 0, Stohlmann 2-3 1-4 6, Gaston 2-5 0-0 4, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 23-58 7-16 55.
Conestoga (38)
Priefert 0-2 0-0 0, McClatchey 1-6 0-0 2, Steckler 5-12 1-6 16, Cummings 2-5 1-2 5, Watson 2-9 0-4 4, Ackerman 5-10 0-0 10, Sachs 0-1 1-2 1, Zimmerman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 3-14 38.