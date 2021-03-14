Lions, Cougars capture NCC basketball honors

LOUISVILLE – Five athletes from Cass County have earned Nebraska Capitol Conference awards for their work during this winter’s basketball season.
Three Louisville players and two Conestoga athletes captured spots on NCC basketball teams. Conference coaches submitted names for consideration for the league’s first team, second team and honorable mention squad. They then selected players for each of the three groups at a conference meeting.
Louisville senior McKenzie Norris and Louisville junior Avery Heilig were both named to the league’s first team. Syracuse junior Lily Vollertsen, Ashland-Greenwood senior Kiara Libal, DC West sophomore Ellie McCarville and Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels rounded out the top squad.
Norris gave Louisville senior leadership at both ends of the court. She ended the campaign with 248 points and made 43 percent of her field-goal attempts. She led LHS with 65 assists and added 54 rebounds, 44 steals, one block and 24 pass deflections. She drained 29 3-pointers and hauled in 21 offensive and 33 defensive boards.
Heilig paced Louisville with 253 points and posted team-best numbers in total 3-pointers (51) and free throws (50). She produced 64 rebounds, 40 assists, 25 steals, one block and 26 pass deflections. She grabbed 15 offensive and 49 defensive rebounds during the year.
Louisville freshman Ella Johnson secured a spot on the league’s second team. She scored 226 points and generated team-best numbers in rebounds (166) and blocks (47). She hauled in 41 offensive and 125 defensive boards and made 46 percent of her field-goal attempts. She added 25 assists, 35 steals and 25 pass deflections.
Conestoga junior Lindee Watson and Conestoga sophomore Sophia Ackerman both earned places on the NCC honorable mention team.
Watson guided Conestoga’s scoring attack with 219 points. She drained 49 percent of her shots from the floor and collected 115 rebounds, eight assists, nine steals, two blocks and 11 pass deflections. She pocketed 58 offensive and 57 defensive rebounds during the year.
Ackerman led Conestoga on the glass with 156 rebounds. She grabbed 72 offensive and 84 defensive boards in the post. She added 114 points, 22 assists, 26 steals, 12 blocks and 30 pass deflections.
2021 All-Nebraska Capitol Conference Girls Basketball Selections
First Team
Lily Vollertsen – Syracuse – Junior
Kiara Libal – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior
Ellie McCarville – DC West – Sophomore
Kailynn Gubbels – Arlington – Junior
Avery Heilig – Louisville – Junior
McKenzie Norris – Louisville – Senior
Second Team
Jessie Moss – Syracuse – Senior
Ella Johnson – Louisville – Freshman
Valerie Uehling – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Senior
Saige Craven – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior
Tess Skelton – Fort Calhoun – Junior
Sophia Vacha – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Chloe Bergsten – Ashland-Greenwood – Senior
Lindee Watson – Conestoga – Junior
Hallie Wilhelm – Syracuse – Senior
Kylee Bruning – Arlington – Senior
Haley Kube – Yutan – Freshman
Grace Schlueter – Logan View/Scribner-Snyder – Sophomore
Avery Wright – DC West – Junior
Grace Holms – DC West – Freshman
Maura Tichota – Yutan – Freshman
Madelyn Lubischer – Raymond Central – Freshman
Sophia Ackerman – Conestoga – Sophomore