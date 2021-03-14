Lions, Cougars capture NCC basketball honors

LOUISVILLE – Five athletes from Cass County have earned Nebraska Capitol Conference awards for their work during this winter’s basketball season.

Three Louisville players and two Conestoga athletes captured spots on NCC basketball teams. Conference coaches submitted names for consideration for the league’s first team, second team and honorable mention squad. They then selected players for each of the three groups at a conference meeting.

Louisville senior McKenzie Norris and Louisville junior Avery Heilig were both named to the league’s first team. Syracuse junior Lily Vollertsen, Ashland-Greenwood senior Kiara Libal, DC West sophomore Ellie McCarville and Arlington junior Kailynn Gubbels rounded out the top squad.

Norris gave Louisville senior leadership at both ends of the court. She ended the campaign with 248 points and made 43 percent of her field-goal attempts. She led LHS with 65 assists and added 54 rebounds, 44 steals, one block and 24 pass deflections. She drained 29 3-pointers and hauled in 21 offensive and 33 defensive boards.

Heilig paced Louisville with 253 points and posted team-best numbers in total 3-pointers (51) and free throws (50). She produced 64 rebounds, 40 assists, 25 steals, one block and 26 pass deflections. She grabbed 15 offensive and 49 defensive rebounds during the year.