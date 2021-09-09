Lions, Cougars, Indians compete in matches

Ava Tegels added one ace, one dig and six serve receptions in the match. Raquel Hild made three solo blocks and Allison Lewien and Hannah Lewien each saw court time for the Cougars.

Palmyra 2, Conestoga 0

Palmyra continued its strong start to the season with a 25-13, 25-9 victory. Fifteen Panthers played in the match. Maddie Busch led the team’s offense with five kills and Kamrin Lippold had four kills. Libbie Ball went 9-of-9 serving with five aces and Faith Green went 10-of-10 with three aces.

Hensch helped Conestoga with four kills and Ackerman made three kills and one solo block. Watson boosted the team’s defense with five digs, 15 serve receptions and one solo block, and Sophia Tegels produced five digs and 13 serve receptions for the Cougars.

Batt tallied one kill and one solo block, Gocke posted seven assists and two digs and Allison Lewien collected one assist, one solo block and one dig. Andersen made seven serve receptions and one dig and Ava Tegels had three digs and three serve receptions.

Hild helped the team at the net with a pair of solo blocks. Hannah Lewien chipped in one serve reception in the match.

