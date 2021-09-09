Lions, Cougars, Indians compete in matches

Weeping Water, Louisville and Conestoga athletes traveled to area gyms Tuesday night for a series of volleyball matches.
Yutan 3, Weeping Water 0
Yutan athletes defended their home court with a 25-9, 25-6, 25-9 victory.
Brinkley McAdams and Kalison Miller each had one kill for Weeping Water. Sammi Burch made two solo and nine assisted blocks and Riley Hiller posted two solo blocks. Abby Meeske had one solo and four assisted blocks and McAdams pocketed one solo and three assisted blocks.
Sam Hammons led the team’s defense with a double-double of ten digs and 17 serve receptions. Hiller posted five digs and one serve reception, Karley Ridge tallied two digs and eight serve receptions and Lexi Mogensen made five digs and seven serve receptions.
Emily Ridge tallied four digs and five serve receptions and Miller made four digs and four serve receptions. Meeske collected four digs and two serve receptions and Burch had one serve reception.
Raymond Central 3, Louisville 0
Raymond Central stopped the Lions 25-14, 25-14, 25-10 in the RCHS gym. The Mustangs posted a .255 team hitting percentage and picked up 67 digs in the match. Seniors Emaree Harris (ten kills) and Autumn Haislet (24 digs) led Raymond Central.
Ella Johnson guided Louisville’s offense with six kills and one solo block. Lizzie Podrazo helped the Lions with three kills and one dig, and Brooke Smith delivered two kills, seven digs and 20 serve receptions.
Sagan Leach compiled 12 digs and 27 serve receptions in the back row. Lea Kalkowski collected 11 assists and 12 digs, Jaylin Gaston tallied two kills and one dig and Ava Culver posted seven digs and eight serve receptions. Laura Swanson made seven digs and five serve receptions and Wyleigh Bateman had one serve reception.
Mead 2, Conestoga 0
Mead posted a 25-12, 25-19 victory over the Cougars in a triangular held at Palmyra. Brianna Lemke guided the Raiders with ten kills and three aces and Emily Quinn dished out 23 assists. Fellow senior Emily Oldenburg added three aces and five kills.
Sophia Ackerman led Conestoga’s offense with four kills on nine swings. Sophia Tegels contributed three kills, one ace, nine digs and 14 serve receptions, and Lindee Watson collected two kills, two aces, three digs, one assist and 12 serve receptions.
Amelia Gocke pocketed two kills, two aces, three digs and 11 assists in her setter role. Alyssa Batt tallied two kills, Morgan Hensch made one kill, one solo block and two serve receptions and Addi Andersen produced two digs and seven serve receptions.
Ava Tegels added one ace, one dig and six serve receptions in the match. Raquel Hild made three solo blocks and Allison Lewien and Hannah Lewien each saw court time for the Cougars.
Palmyra 2, Conestoga 0
Palmyra continued its strong start to the season with a 25-13, 25-9 victory. Fifteen Panthers played in the match. Maddie Busch led the team’s offense with five kills and Kamrin Lippold had four kills. Libbie Ball went 9-of-9 serving with five aces and Faith Green went 10-of-10 with three aces.
Hensch helped Conestoga with four kills and Ackerman made three kills and one solo block. Watson boosted the team’s defense with five digs, 15 serve receptions and one solo block, and Sophia Tegels produced five digs and 13 serve receptions for the Cougars.
Batt tallied one kill and one solo block, Gocke posted seven assists and two digs and Allison Lewien collected one assist, one solo block and one dig. Andersen made seven serve receptions and one dig and Ava Tegels had three digs and three serve receptions.
Hild helped the team at the net with a pair of solo blocks. Hannah Lewien chipped in one serve reception in the match.