Lions, Cougars play in league tournament

LOUISVILLE – The outcome of the second meeting between Conestoga and Louisville this season wasn’t determined until the final seconds Thursday night.
The Louisville boys edged the Cougars 52-48 in a consolation-bracket game of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Lions took a six-point halftime lead and held off Conestoga’s comeback attempt. The Cougars came within 50-48 before Louisville preserved the victory.
LHS head coach Adam Vogt said the Lions knew the second meeting would likely be a closer contest than their Dec. 3 matchup. LHS defeated Conestoga 51-36 in the season-opening game.
“We knew they were going to shoot the ball better this time around,” Vogt said. “The first game they missed some shots that I think they normally make, but tonight they were above 40 percent. We knew we’d have to step up our game as well if we were going to win this, and I think the guys were able to do that.”
Conestoga (7-9) used 3-pointers from Jack Welch and Ben Welch to take an early 6-2 lead, and a driving shot by Lane Fox made it 15-12 in the second quarter. Louisville (8-6) responded with a large amount of energy in the final five minutes of the half. Eric Heard dropped in 3-pointers on consecutive trips for LHS, and Caleb Hrabik posted a basket and free throw to switch the score to 21-15.
A reverse layup by Heard off an assist from Harrison Klein gave the Lions a 29-21 lead early in the third quarter. Louisville increased the margin to 40-30 before Conestoga began controlling action. Lucas Michel ended the quarter with a 3-pointer to give the Cougars momentum, and a bank shot from Fox and 3-pointer by Welch closed the gap to 40-39.
Louisville maintained its lead by being aggressive on offense in the final three minutes. The Lions scored 12 points in that span and went toward the rim at every opportunity. Vogt said the team felt it was important to avoid going into a “prevent defense” mode against the Cougars.
“In the past when we’ve tried to go into a stall game we’ve either turned the ball over or had something else go wrong, so we didn’t want to do that tonight,” Vogt said. “We definitely wanted to be patient, but we wanted to attack and score if there was an opening to do so. We wanted to keep putting points on the board to make it harder for them.”
A short jumper and free throw by Hrabik made it 47-42 with 2:46 left, and an assist from Heard to Hrabik gave the team a 49-45 cushion at the 1:25 mark. Lane Fox drilled a 3-pointer with 64 seconds left to cut the gap to 50-48, but Louisville’s defense held firm after that. Sam Ahl made a steal and fast-break layup and Talon Ball stole a pass on Conestoga’s next trip.
Hrabik gave the Lions 22 points and nine rebounds and Heard finished with 19 points, one assist and one block. Ahl tallied four points and two assists, Ball produced two assists and one steal and Klein had two assists and one rebound.
Cordale Moxey gave the team four key points in the second half, and Brayden Powell had three points and two rebounds. Sam Luellen made one assist and Gwyer Leach helped the team defensively.
Lane Fox generated 13 points, five rebounds and one block for Conestoga. Jack Welch scored 11 points and Ben Welch tallied nine points, five rebounds and one block. Michel chipped in six points, two assists and one rebound.
Noah Simones scored six points, Ty Fox had one point and Koby Vogler produced two points, two rebounds and one assist. Tobias Nolting drew one charge for Conestoga on defense.
Vogt said the Lions were looking forward to playing more games in February. The team had to take ten days off earlier this month due to coronavirus quarantines. They will compete eight times from Feb. 2-19 after rescheduling their missed games.
“Having ten days off wasn’t something we planned on at the beginning of the season, but it’s been a weird year overall with all of the coronavirus stuff going on,” Vogt said. “I think this was just our third or fourth game in all of January, but we’re getting back in sync. I think we’re going to be ready by the time subdistricts come.”
Conestoga 11 10 13 14 – 48
Louisville 9 18 13 12 – 52
Conestoga (48)
L. Fox 5-13 1-4 13, J. Welch 4-10 0-0 11, B. Welch 3-8 1-2 9, T. Fox 0-2 1-2 1, Vogler 0-0 2-4 2, Michel 2-5 0-0 6, Simones 3-3 0-0 6, Nolting 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-41 5-12 48.
Louisville (52)
Ball 0-1 0-1 0, Ahl 1-9 2-2 4, Heard 8-13 0-1 19, Klein 0-0 0-0 0, Hrabik 7-11 7-8 22, Powell 1-3 0-0 3, Luellen 0-1 0-0 0, Moxey 2-2 0-0 4, Leach 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 9-12 52.
Yutan 55, Conestoga 37
The top-seeded Chieftains hosted eighth-seeded Conestoga in the NCC Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night. Yutan built a 24-14 lead at halftime and kept the Cougars from making a comeback.
Conestoga 6 8 12 11 – 37
Yutan 13 11 16 15 – 55
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Louisville 40
Fourth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood held off fifth-seeded Louisville in the quarterfinals Wednesday night. The Bluejays scored in double digits in all four periods to collect a victory on their home floor.
Louisville 5 10 10 15 – 40
Ashland-Greenwood 11 14 11 13 – 49