Lions, Cougars play in league tournament

Louisville maintained its lead by being aggressive on offense in the final three minutes. The Lions scored 12 points in that span and went toward the rim at every opportunity. Vogt said the team felt it was important to avoid going into a “prevent defense” mode against the Cougars.

“In the past when we’ve tried to go into a stall game we’ve either turned the ball over or had something else go wrong, so we didn’t want to do that tonight,” Vogt said. “We definitely wanted to be patient, but we wanted to attack and score if there was an opening to do so. We wanted to keep putting points on the board to make it harder for them.”

A short jumper and free throw by Hrabik made it 47-42 with 2:46 left, and an assist from Heard to Hrabik gave the team a 49-45 cushion at the 1:25 mark. Lane Fox drilled a 3-pointer with 64 seconds left to cut the gap to 50-48, but Louisville’s defense held firm after that. Sam Ahl made a steal and fast-break layup and Talon Ball stole a pass on Conestoga’s next trip.

Hrabik gave the Lions 22 points and nine rebounds and Heard finished with 19 points, one assist and one block. Ahl tallied four points and two assists, Ball produced two assists and one steal and Klein had two assists and one rebound.