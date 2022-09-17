Lions, Cougars travel for volleyball matches

Louisville and Conestoga athletes hopped on school buses Thursday to travel outside Cass County for volleyball matches.

Ashland-Greenwood 3, Louisville 0

Ashland-Greenwood collected a 25-11, 25-12, 25-9 victory over the Lions. AGHS ran a polished offense with 32 kills and a .274 team hitting percentage. The Bluejays also posted a .943 serving percentage with nine aces.

Catalina Jones fueled Louisville’s offense with five kills. She also helped the team’s defense with four digs and eight serve receptions. Sagan Leach gave the Lions production in multiple categories. She pocketed 28 serve receptions, nine digs and one assist and finished 9-of-9 serving with one ace.

Lizzie Podrazo generated two kills and three digs and Ava Culver had two kills, four digs, one assist and eight serve receptions. Ella Culver made eight assists, seven digs, one serve reception and one kill, and McKenna McCaulley posted one kill, one ace, one dig, one assist and one serve reception.

Kelsey Haynes made six serve receptions and six digs, Wyleigh Bateman tallied four digs and Teghan Swenson had one dig. Finley Meisinger saw court time for the Lions in the match.

Conestoga 3, Boys Town 0

Conestoga swept Boys Town 25-13, 25-18, 25-17. The Cougars stayed in front throughout game one and kept the Cowboys from gaining momentum the rest of the match.

Individual statistics were not available for either team.