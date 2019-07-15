YUTAN – Louisville/Weeping Water surfed on a large tidal wave of offense Saturday afternoon during a dominant victory over Dwight.
The Lions collected a 26-11 triumph in the elimination bracket of the Area C3 Junior Legion Tournament. Third-seeded L/WW defeated seventh-seeded Dwight with many productive plate appearances. The team ended the contest with 18 hits and scored in all five innings.
Louisville/Weeping Water splashed into a successful scoring ocean in the opening frame. The Lions generated multiple hits during a five-run inning. The team kept that aggressive mindset after that. L/WW tacked on four runs in the second inning and went up 17-2 in the third. The Lions added one run in the fourth and eight in the fifth.
Jake Renner highlighted L/WW’s day with three hits and six runs batted in. Josh Nolte tallied two hits, one walk and three RBI, Nash Callahan drove in three runs and Treyton Savage contributed three hits.
Tyler Mackling, Tyler Ingman and Avery Heath all pitched for Louisville/Weeping Water. Mackling posted five strikeouts and Ingman had two strikeouts.
Louisville/Weeping Water 548 18 – 26 18 4
Dwight 110 81 – 11 7 7