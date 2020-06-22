Lions dominate pair of road games

NORTH BEND – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes began their season on a powerful note Saturday with two victories over North Bend/Morse Bluff.
The Lions registered a pair of double-digit triumphs to open the summer campaign. The L/WW Juniors defeated North Bend/Morse Bluff 17-3 and the L/WW Seniors won their game 22-2.
L/WW Juniors 17, North Bend/Morse Bluff 3
Louisville/Weeping Water ended the Junior Legion game early with electric offense. Gage Scholting blasted a three-run home run and the team finished the contest with eight hits and 15 runs batted in.
Scholting and Tyler Ingman combined on a three-hitter in the pitching department. Scholting struck out seven batters in three innings and Ingman registered five strikeouts in two innings.
L/WW Seniors 22, North Bend/Morse Bluff 2
The Lions enjoyed the same type of scoring success in the Senior Legion game. Louisville/Weeping Water generated seven runs in the first inning and led 12-0 after the third. The team tacked on five runs in each of the next two stanzas to secure the victory.
Brady Knott helped the team with three hits and four RBI. Josh Nolte and Avery Heath each pocketed two hits and four RBI, and Brayden Powell, Treyton Savage and Davis Carlson all drew three walks.
Carlson, Savage and Heath limited North Bend/Morse Bluff to three hits. Carlson and Savage each struck out five batters in two innings of work, and Heath fanned a pair of batters in his lone inning on the mound.
L/WW 723 55 – 22 10 2
NB/MB 000 02 – 2 3 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!