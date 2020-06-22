Lions dominate pair of road games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH BEND – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes began their season on a powerful note Saturday with two victories over North Bend/Morse Bluff.

The Lions registered a pair of double-digit triumphs to open the summer campaign. The L/WW Juniors defeated North Bend/Morse Bluff 17-3 and the L/WW Seniors won their game 22-2.

L/WW Juniors 17, North Bend/Morse Bluff 3

Louisville/Weeping Water ended the Junior Legion game early with electric offense. Gage Scholting blasted a three-run home run and the team finished the contest with eight hits and 15 runs batted in.

Scholting and Tyler Ingman combined on a three-hitter in the pitching department. Scholting struck out seven batters in three innings and Ingman registered five strikeouts in two innings.

L/WW Seniors 22, North Bend/Morse Bluff 2

The Lions enjoyed the same type of scoring success in the Senior Legion game. Louisville/Weeping Water generated seven runs in the first inning and led 12-0 after the third. The team tacked on five runs in each of the next two stanzas to secure the victory.