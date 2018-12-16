TECUMSEH – The Louisville girls generated a victory over Johnson County Central Friday night with electric shooting on the court.
The Lions made 48 percent of their attempts from the field in a 58-17 triumph. Louisville finished 23-of-48 from the floor and dominated the Thunderbirds in the paint. LHS made 18 baskets inside the 3-point arc and went 7-of-11 at the free-throw line.
Louisville (6-1) took control of the game in the opening quarter. The team jumped ahead of JCC (2-4) with a 21-5 spree. The Lions put the contest out of reach with a 28-9 run over the next two quarters.
LHS found open teammates on offense throughout the evening. The Lions made assists on 19 of their 23 field goals. Jordan Winkler guided the squad with seven assists and Avery Heard provided four assists. Lauryn Kalkowski made three assists and McKenzie Norris, Meagan Mackling, Katie Kerans, Olivia Zahn and Juliette Andrews all registered one assist.
Heard helped Louisville’s offense with 18 points. She went 8-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-2 at the foul line. Heard also collected six rebounds, four pass deflections, one block and one steal.
Faye Jacobsen enjoyed a flawless shooting night with 10 points. She finished 3-of-3 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the free-throw stripe. Jacobsen added four rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.
Mackling collected seven points, two rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections. Kalkowski poured in six points and two steals and Andrews produced four points, four rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection. Maia Johnson chipped in four points, two boards, one block and one pass deflection.
Zahn helped the Lions with five points, six rebounds and one pass deflection. Winkler had one point, two rebounds and four steals, and Norris produced three points, one steal and one pass deflection. Skyler Pollock tallied three rebounds and one pass deflection, Jennifer Katz made two pass deflections and Kerans provided defensive work for the team.
Louisville will resume its season Thursday with a league game at Malcolm. The Lions and Clippers are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Louisville 21 14 14 9 – 58
Johnson County Central 5 3 6 3 – 17
Louisville (58)
Winkler 0-2 1-2 1, Mackling 3-6 0-2 7, Kalkowski 2-4 0-0 6, Heard 8-9 2-2 18, Jacobsen 3-3 4-4 10, Zahn 2-5 0-1 5, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Norris 1-5 0-0 3, Andrews 2-4 0-0 4, Pollock 0-2 0-0 0, Katz 0-1 0-0 0, Kerans 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 7-11 58.