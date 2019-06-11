LOUISVILLE – Fans at Ash Grove Complex in Louisville heard the sound of metal bats making contact with baseballs dozens of times Sunday night.
Louisville/Weeping Water produced a large amount of offense in a 16-8 victory over Morse Bluff/North Bend. The Lions collected 13 hits in the Senior Legion contest and posted runs in four of five innings. L/WW generated 11 singles and two triples against the Black Sox.
Louisville/Weeping Water head coach Monty Daganaar said the game was a good example of the team’s potential at the plate. He said the Lions have made significant progress with their bats since the start of the season in late May.
“We’ve been hitting the ball really well lately,” Daganaar said. “The first four games were a little slow, but these last three or four games the guys have been seeing the ball well and making a lot of contact. They’ve been doing a great job at the plate.”
L/WW got off to a hot start against Morse Bluff/North Bend with a two-out surge in the first inning. Brayden Powell and Jaren Powell registered a single and RBI triple, and Treyton Savage followed them with a run-scoring shot to center. Avery Heath later drew a bases-loaded walk and Harrison Klein drove in a run when he was struck by a pitch.
The Lions increased the gap to 5-1 in the second inning. Brayden Powell knocked a one-out single and moved to second on Jaren Powell’s groundout. He then stole third and flew home on an errant throw into left field.
Morse Bluff/North Bend grabbed the game’s momentum in the next two innings. The Black Sox scored four times in the third inning and went ahead 8-5 in the fourth. The team sent nine batters to the plate in the stanza and scored on three walks and four hits. MB/NB took advantage of two errors in the next frame to score three times.
Daganaar said the Lions regrouped in the dugout after the fourth inning. He said the team’s mindset was focused on the future rather than on what had happened in the past.
“I really like the fact that these guys don’t have any quit in them at all,” Daganaar said. “We’ve been in several games this year where we’ve fallen behind but the guys have come back. They’ve got great attitudes and are giving really good efforts in every game. That was just like tonight. Even when we got behind there in the middle part of the game they chose to compete and get those runs back.”
The Lions erased Morse Bluff/North Bend’s lead with six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jaren Powell, Davis Carlson, Nash Callahan, Heath, Klein and Tyler Mackling all scored in the stanza. Callahan blasted a two-run triple and Carlson and Heath both posted RBI singles. Mackling and Brayden Powell each drew RBI walks for the club.
L/WW ended action for the night with five runs in the fifth frame. Mackling, Callahan, Heath, Josh Nolte and Sam Ahl touched the plate for the team. Heath registered a RBI single and Mackling and Jaren Powell each drove in a pair of Lions.
Callahan had two RBI and reached base four times on two walks, one hit-by-pitch and one triple. Jaren Powell produced one triple, two singles, two runs and three RBI, and Brayden Powell collected two singles, two walks, two runs and one RBI.
Carlson posted one single, two walks and three runs, and Heath pocketed three RBI and had two singles, one walk and two runs. Mackling had two singles, one walk and three RBI, Klein reached base twice and scored once and Savage had one RBI single.
Nolte singled and scored once and Jake Renner was struck once by a pitch. Brock Hudson and Ahl both added one run for the squad.
Savage struck out four batters in four innings of work. Carlson pitched the fifth inning and collected one strikeout.
Daganaar said he has been encouraged by the work ethic and camaraderie the Lions have displayed this season. He said that has already paid dividends for the team.
“These guys really get along well with each other,” Daganaar said. “They’re a lot of fun to be around at practices and games. They’re always supportive of each other and there’s no finger pointing when things don’t go the way we hope. It’s been a real joy to be a part of this summer.”
Louisville/Weeping Water will continue its season this weekend at the York Cornerstone Classic. The team will face York at 8 p.m. Friday in the first round. Games in the winner’s and loser’s brackets will take place throughout the day June 15 and 16.
MB/NB 104 30 – 8 8 2
L/WW 410 65 – 16 13 5