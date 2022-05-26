Lions earn third place in state relay race

OMAHA – Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard and Cody Hrdy delivered sunny results for Louisville in the 400-meter relay throughout the spring.

They continued to shine on the track this past weekend with their performance at the Class C State Meet.

The Lions captured third place in the 400-meter relay with a time of 44.26 seconds. They capped a strong season with one of the best times in Louisville history.

Trent led off the race and gave the baton to Klein for the second 100 meters. Klein and Heard had a clean exchange for the third section of the event, and Heard handed the baton to Hrdy for the down-to-the-wire ending. Louisville fans watched from the stands and along the fence as the Lions made their way around Omaha Burke Stadium’s track.

Battle Creek’s team of Caleb Brauer, Landon Olson, Baron Buckendahl and Rich Brauer earned the state title with a time of 43.99 seconds. Grand Island Central Catholic runners Isaac Herbek, Brayton Johnson, Connor Johnson and Gage Steinke finished second in 44.21, and Louisville claimed bronze medals in 44.26. The Lions defeated Centura (44.57) and Yutan (44.76) for third-place honors.

Trent, Klein, Heard and Hrdy became Louisville’s all-time leaders in the race at the District C-2 Meet with a mark of 43.75 seconds. The same four Lions also set marks of 44.11 at the Johnson County Central Invite, 44.26 at state and 44.56 at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite. Those results are second, third and fourth on the school’s all-time charts.

