Lions face Bluejays in close matchup

ASHLAND – Louisville nearly came home with a road victory Saturday afternoon in a close game on the basketball court.

Ashland-Greenwood edged the LHS girls 44-39 in the AGHS gym. The Bluejays shot 41 percent from the floor in the game and made the most of their interior looks. Ashland-Greenwood went 16-of-32 in the paint and 9-of-14 at the free-throw line.

Louisville dominated the first portion of the contest. The Lions collected multiple baskets on their way to an 18-9 lead. The tables turned in the second quarter when Ashland-Greenwood went on an 18-8 run. That set the stage for a close second half of basketball.

Kiara Libal helped Ashland-Greenwood stay ahead on the scoreboard with a 23-point afternoon. She made eight baskets and went 6-of-8 from the foul line. She also had five rebounds, three steals and seven pass deflections.

Avery Heilig guided Louisville’s offense with nine points. She added one steal and one block in the game. McKenzie Norris generated eight points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal, and Lauren Votta collected six points, four boards, three steals and two pass deflections.