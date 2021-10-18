Lions face Bluejays in home matchup

LOUISVILLE – Louisville stayed within striking distance of the top-ranked team in Class C-1 for more than 15 minutes Friday night.

Ashland-Greenwood relied on its explosive offense to pull away from the Lions in the final stretch of the game.

The Bluejays remained undefeated with a 51-13 triumph at Louisville. LHS scored a touchdown late in the first quarter and kept the margin at 13-7 until the final 4:45 of the half. AGHS posted two touchdowns and one field goal before the break to take control of the contest.

Louisville head coach Chase Rasby said the Lions wanted to use their ground-based attack to create time-consuming drives throughout the night. Ashland-Greenwood spoiled that strategy by using platoons of talented linemen to wear down LHS at the line of scrimmage. The Bluejays then relied on their linemen to produce multiple scoring series.

“I really thought if we could control the clock and stay within one touchdown then we would be able to win it tonight,” Rasby said. “The key for us was to try to eat up a lot of clock and shorten the game as best we could, because we knew they had a lot of talent on offense.

“Up front they are so good at what they do, and the work by their linemen sets up everything else in their running and passing games. We put them in third-and-longs several times tonight, but their offensive linemen gave them a chance to convert on those plays and keep their drives going.

“There’s a reason they’re the number-one team in the state. Our guys played hard tonight and gave a really good effort, but we just ran into an exceptional team that has playmakers everywhere you look.”

Ashland-Greenwood (8-0) began the evening with a quick touchdown strike. Carter Washburn hauled in a 56-yard pass from Dane Jacobsen to give the Bluejays the early lead. Jacobsen then rolled out and connected with Aidan Washburn on a shovel pass from the 3-yard line to create a 13-0 gap.

Louisville (2-6) responded with a touchdown on the next drive. Harrison Klein’s 55-yard running play set up a scoring run from the 5-yard line by Sam Ahl.

The Lions then used their defense to create additional energy. AGHS embarked on a 13-play series before Cody Hiatt intercepted a pass with 8:04 on the clock. His defensive effort kept the Bluejays from extending their lead.

Ashland-Greenwood forced a three-and-out and took over at the Louisville 40. Drake Zimmerman shedded several tackle attempts on a 23-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left, and Nathan Upton scored from the same spot on the field on the team’s next series.

The Bluejays created a 30-7 halftime margin after Upton recovered a Louisville fumble 41 seconds before the break. Evan Shepard booted a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the period.

AGHS scored twice in the third quarter and produced an 86-yard drive in the fourth period. The Lions found the end zone with 0:37 remaining. Hiatt collected a 24-yard touchdown run for the team.

Klein led Louisville’s rushing attack with 132 yards. Quincy Trent gained 32 rushing yards, Hiatt posted 25 yards and Ethyn Olson had 15 yards on the ground.

Louisville will finish the season Friday with a 7 p.m. game at Raymond Central (3-5). Rasby said the Lions will work hard to give the senior class a winning farewell. It will be the final prep football game for Klein, Ahl, Iyn Hoefener, Reed Toelle, Alec Lueder, Garron Bragg, Coen Tomanek, Tyson Warner and Will Rose.

“This is an amazing senior class,” Rasby said. “They’re hard workers, they care a lot about the team and they’re just good human beings. We’re going to prepare this week like it’s the Super Bowl, because we want to help these guys enjoy the final game of their careers here.”

Ashland-Greenwood 13 17 14 7 – 51

Louisville 7 0 0 6 – 13

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

AGHS – C. Washburgh 56 pass from Jacobsen (Shepard kick), 10:36

AGHS – A. Washburn 3 pass from Jacobsen (kick no good), 5:31

LHS – Ahl 5 run (Ahl kick), 3:24

2nd Quarter

AGHS – Zimmerman 23 run (Shepard kick), 4:45

AGHS – Upton 23 run (Shepard kick), 1:10

AGHS – Shepard 24 field goal, 0:00

3rd Quarter

AGHS – Kennedy 47 run (Shepard kick), 10:03

AGHS – Upton 3 run (Shepard kick), 6:22

4th Quarter

AGHS – Cote 5 run (Alexander kick), 4:06

LHS – Hiatt 24 run (run no good), 0:37

