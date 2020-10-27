Lions face Crimson Pride in subdistrict title match

OMAHA – Louisville students felt confident about their chances to collect a subdistrict tournament championship over Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday night.

That positive mental approach nearly helped the Lions achieve their volleyball goal.

Top-seeded Omaha Roncalli was forced to work for every point in a 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 victory. Second-seeded Louisville battled the Crimson Pride in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament title match at Omaha Roncalli. Fans from both schools watched the teams exchange long rallies throughout the evening.

Louisville climbed ahead of the Crimson Pride (15-10) early in the match. McKenzie Norris and Lexi Hans each blasted multiple kills to help the Lions win game one. Hans, Lea Kalkowski, Sagan Leach and Ella Culver anchored the team’s defense with their court coverage.

Omaha Roncalli responded in game two with a scoring attack that featured seniors Ella Matthies and Claire Wilson and junior Libby Hubschman. The schools then battled back and forth during a dramatic game three. Omaha Roncalli edged the Lions in the final stretch to win 26-24.

The Crimson Pride pocketed the victory with their work in game four. Matthies, Wilson and Hubschman each made pinpoint kills to help the team claim the subdistrict title.