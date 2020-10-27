Lions face Crimson Pride in subdistrict title match

OMAHA – Louisville students felt confident about their chances to collect a subdistrict tournament championship over Omaha Roncalli on Tuesday night.
That positive mental approach nearly helped the Lions achieve their volleyball goal.
Top-seeded Omaha Roncalli was forced to work for every point in a 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 victory. Second-seeded Louisville battled the Crimson Pride in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament title match at Omaha Roncalli. Fans from both schools watched the teams exchange long rallies throughout the evening.
Louisville climbed ahead of the Crimson Pride (15-10) early in the match. McKenzie Norris and Lexi Hans each blasted multiple kills to help the Lions win game one. Hans, Lea Kalkowski, Sagan Leach and Ella Culver anchored the team’s defense with their court coverage.
Omaha Roncalli responded in game two with a scoring attack that featured seniors Ella Matthies and Claire Wilson and junior Libby Hubschman. The schools then battled back and forth during a dramatic game three. Omaha Roncalli edged the Lions in the final stretch to win 26-24.
The Crimson Pride pocketed the victory with their work in game four. Matthies, Wilson and Hubschman each made pinpoint kills to help the team claim the subdistrict title.
Matthies led Omaha Roncalli with a double-double night of 16 kills and 17 digs. She posted a .583 hitting percentage during the evening. Wilson netted 14 kills, 16 digs and six solo blocks, and Hubschman posted 14 kills and ten digs. Liz Mendick paced the team’s serving attack with five aces.
Norris made the most of her final high school volleyball match with a successful showing. She guided Louisville’s offense with 16 kills and went 15-of-15 serving with one ace. She also made six digs and handled multiple serve receptions for the Lions.
Kalkowski highlighted Louisville’s night at the service line with two aces in her 25-of-25 performance. She also generated 36 assists, 14 digs and two kills. Hans enjoyed a double-double evening of 13 kills and 17 digs, and Ella Johnson produced five kills, one ace and one solo block for the team.
Leach went 16-of-17 serving and tallied 12 digs in her appearance as the team’s libero. Jaylin Gaston pocketed five kills and two digs and Lizzie Podrazo posted one kill and two digs. Culver chipped in nine digs and an 8-of-9 serving effort against the Crimson Pride.
Louisville finished its season 8-22. Norris was the lone senior on the 2020 squad.
