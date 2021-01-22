Lions face DC West in hoops doubleheader

VALLEY – Louisville basketball teams played a pair of close games Tuesday night during a trip to DC West.
Louisville girls 56, DC West 49
The Lions used teamwork to erase a 30-28 halftime deficit. All nine LHS girls who appeared in the game scored points, eight players collected rebounds and eight athletes made assists. Louisville used those efforts to race ahead of the Falcons after the break.
LHS (9-7) collected a key victory against one of the top teams in the league. DC West (9-6) had won nine of its first ten contests before encountering its five-game skid. Two of DC West’s recent losses were by narrow margins of 49-48 and 44-42.
Avery Heilig (14 points) and Ella Johnson (12) scored in double digits for Louisville. Heilig added four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection, and Johnson secured five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, one steal and one pass deflection.
Lexi Hans contributed seven points, three rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections, and McKenzie Norris posted eight points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. She finished 8-of-10 at the free-throw line for the Lions.
Lauren Votta collected five points, seven rebounds, four steals and one pass deflection, and Jaylin Gaston tallied two points, four rebounds, one block, one assist and one steal. Jennifer Katz poured in three points, two steals and one assist, and Lea Kalkowski finished with two points, two assists and one rebound. Sagan Leach helped the team on the perimeter with three points, two rebounds and one assist.
Louisville will prepare for next week’s NCC Tournament. The third-seeded Lions will host sixth-seeded Arlington at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The winner will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29. Second-seeded Yutan, seventh-seeded Raymond Central and tenth-seeded Fort Calhoun are on Louisville’s side of the bracket.
Louisville 13 15 13 15 – 56
DC West 18 12 10 9 – 49
Louisville (56)
Norris 0-5 8-10 8, Hans 3-3 0-0 7, Heilig 4-10 3-6 14, Votta 2-6 0-0 5, Johnson 5-7 2-6 12, Gaston 1-2 0-0 2, Katz 1-3 0-2 3, Leach 1-2 0-0 3, Kalkowski 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-40 13-24 56.
DC West 55, Louisville boys 52
The Falcons and Lions remained close for all four quarters. DC West led 24-16 at the break but Louisville wiped that away in the third quarter. The Lions outscored DC West 19-11 in the period to create a 35-35 ballgame. DC West held on down the stretch to win.
Louisville (7-5) gave the Falcons one of their toughest games of the season. All of the previous nine victories for DC West (10-2) had come by double figures. The team’s losses to Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Yutan were by 54-52 and 58-51 margins.
Louisville will prepare for next week’s NCC Tournament. The fifth-seeded Lions will travel to fourth-seeded Ashland-Greenwood for the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25. The winner will play in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Top-seeded Yutan, eighth-seeded Conestoga and ninth-seeded Raymond Central are on Louisville’s side of the bracket.
Louisville 6 10 19 17 – 52
DC West 11 13 11 20 – 55