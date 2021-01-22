Lions face DC West in hoops doubleheader

VALLEY – Louisville basketball teams played a pair of close games Tuesday night during a trip to DC West.

Louisville girls 56, DC West 49

The Lions used teamwork to erase a 30-28 halftime deficit. All nine LHS girls who appeared in the game scored points, eight players collected rebounds and eight athletes made assists. Louisville used those efforts to race ahead of the Falcons after the break.

LHS (9-7) collected a key victory against one of the top teams in the league. DC West (9-6) had won nine of its first ten contests before encountering its five-game skid. Two of DC West’s recent losses were by narrow margins of 49-48 and 44-42.

Avery Heilig (14 points) and Ella Johnson (12) scored in double digits for Louisville. Heilig added four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection, and Johnson secured five rebounds, four assists, two blocks, one steal and one pass deflection.

Lexi Hans contributed seven points, three rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections, and McKenzie Norris posted eight points, two assists, one rebound and one steal. She finished 8-of-10 at the free-throw line for the Lions.