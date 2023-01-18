Lions face Falcons in basketball games

VALLEY – Louisville students traveled to DC West’s gym on Tuesday night for a pair of varsity basketball games with the Falcons.

DC West 68, Louisville girls 26

DC West set the tone for the game in the opening quarter. The Falcons (8-7) went on a 20-4 scoring run in the stanza. The team doubled up Louisville 14-7 in the second period to take a commanding lead.

Riley Bennett led Louisville (4-11) with nine points and one steal. McKenna McCaulley helped the team with two points and eight rebounds, and Sagan Leach provided four assists, two rebounds and one steal.

Emma Yardley collected four points, four rebounds and one steal for the Lions. Mira Fosmer pocketed four points, three rebounds and one steal, Ella Aaberg tallied three points and two boards and Wyleigh Bateman scored three points.

Ella Culver chipped in two rebounds and two assists in the game. Allie Hiatt, Faith Hillabrand, Nola Nelson and Breanna Wulf saw court time for the team.

Louisville 4 7 8 7 – 26

DC West 20 14 12 22 – 68

DC West 55, Louisville boys 33

DC West relied on a deep bench to stop the Lions (4-10). The Falcons (12-2) used 12 players in the game. Parker Gaston collected a team-best 16 points, Cam Wiese dished out five assists and Drake Travis and Karsten Alexander each scored nine points.

Louisville 10 4 11 8 – 33

DC West 18 14 16 7 – 55