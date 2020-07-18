Lions face Falls City in close ballgame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water and Falls City needed extra innings to decide their Senior Legion baseball battle on Friday night.

Falls City left L/WW’s diamond in a happy mood after scoring the winning runs in the eighth inning.

The Blue Storm walked away from Ash Grove Ball Complex with a 5-2 victory. The team took advantage of three L/WW errors in the final frame to jump ahead on the scoreboard. Falls City kept the Lions from putting together a comeback attempt in their half of the eighth to win.

L/WW’s Davis Carlson and Falls City’s James Eickhoff dueled on the mound in a crisply-played contest. Carlson worked all eight innings and struck out ten Blue Storm batters. He scattered five hits and kept Falls City from gaining much traction at the plate. Errors played a role in four of Falls City’s five runs.

Eickhoff matched Carlson’s effort during his six-plus innings of work. He surrendered two runs in the first inning but tossed a shutout after that. He struck out four Lions and gave up seven hits.

L/WW gave the home fans several reasons to smile in the opening inning. Treyton Savage lined a double to center field and Brayden Powell brought him home with a RBI triple to deep left. Powell later crossed the plate on a RBI groundout by Carlson.