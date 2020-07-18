Lions face Falls City in close ballgame

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water and Falls City needed extra innings to decide their Senior Legion baseball battle on Friday night.
Falls City left L/WW’s diamond in a happy mood after scoring the winning runs in the eighth inning.
The Blue Storm walked away from Ash Grove Ball Complex with a 5-2 victory. The team took advantage of three L/WW errors in the final frame to jump ahead on the scoreboard. Falls City kept the Lions from putting together a comeback attempt in their half of the eighth to win.
L/WW’s Davis Carlson and Falls City’s James Eickhoff dueled on the mound in a crisply-played contest. Carlson worked all eight innings and struck out ten Blue Storm batters. He scattered five hits and kept Falls City from gaining much traction at the plate. Errors played a role in four of Falls City’s five runs.
Eickhoff matched Carlson’s effort during his six-plus innings of work. He surrendered two runs in the first inning but tossed a shutout after that. He struck out four Lions and gave up seven hits.
L/WW gave the home fans several reasons to smile in the opening inning. Treyton Savage lined a double to center field and Brayden Powell brought him home with a RBI triple to deep left. Powell later crossed the plate on a RBI groundout by Carlson.
Falls City cut the gap in half after Caden Simon reached on an error in the second. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch and scored on Jake Hoy’s RBI double to right. The Blue Storm then escaped L/WW’s potential scoring chance in the bottom of the inning with a 5-4-3 double play.
The game remained 2-1 until the top of the fifth. Hoy led off the inning with a single and moved to second on a wild pickoff throw. He stole third base and came home on an infield error.
Louisville/Weeping Water had runners in scoring position in the fifth and seventh innings. Brady Knott reached base in the fifth and moved to third on Jake Renner’s single and Savage’s sacrifice fly to right. Falls City stranded him with an infield flyout.
Gwyer Leach gave the Lions a chance to win in regulation after drawing a leadoff walk in the seventh. He moved ahead 90 feet when Knott produced a sacrifice bunt. The Blue Storm forced extra baseball with a flyout and groundout.
Falls City gained the upper hand in the eighth. Kade Bredemeier and Carson Bredemeier led off the inning by reaching base on consecutive errors. The team went up 3-2 on Kyle Black’s RBI sacrifice fly and 4-2 on Tyler Witt’s triple to right field. Witt sprinted home on Simon’s flyout to foul territory in right field.
Carlson finished with two singles for Louisville/Weeping Water, and Powell posted one triple, one RBI and one run. Savage tallied one double, one walk and one run, Leach collected one single and one walk and Knott had one sacrifice bunt. Renner, Josh Nolte and Nash Callahan all generated one hit for the Lions.
Louisville/Weeping Water will resume its season Sunday with a 4:30 p.m. matchup at Syracuse. The team will return home for 8 p.m. games July 21 and July 22. L/WW will face Tecumseh on July 21 and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka on July 22.
Falls City 010 010 03 – 5 5 0
Louisville/Weeping Water 200 000 00 – 2 8 6
L/WW 17, Fort Calhoun 7
The Lions won their ninth straight game on Thursday night with a strong showing against Fort Calhoun. Louisville/Weeping Water pounded 19 hits against the Pioneers.
Renner helped L/WW with one single and two doubles. Powell, Callahan and Nolte generated three hits apiece and Carlson, Knott and Avery Heath each gave the team two hits.
Savage and Nolte each pitched in the contest. Savage worked three innings and allowed two hits and three walks with one strikeout. Nolte tossed two innings and yielded three hits and three walks with one strikeout.
