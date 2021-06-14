Lions face Fort Calhoun in baseball matchup

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water won the first five innings of Sunday afternoon’s Senior Legion game against Fort Calhoun.

The Pioneers pocketed a comeback victory by claiming the final two frames of the matchup.

Fort Calhoun rallied from an 8-3 deficit to defeat L/WW 14-8. The Pioneers scored 11 unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win.

Louisville/Weeping Water built an early 3-2 lead and jumped ahead 5-2 in the third inning. Jake Renner slammed a standup triple to the fence in left-center and scored on a wild pitch. Brayden Powell gave the Lions another scoring chance when he knocked a double to center. He collected the team’s fifth run on a RBI single by Ryder Manske.

The Pioneers scored a solo run in the top of the fourth, but Louisville/Weeping Water responded to the threat in the fifth. Powell and Nash Callahan opened the inning with consecutive walks, and Chase Savage loaded the bases with a bunt down the third-base line. Manske delivered a RBI single and Brady Knott collected a two-run single to make it 8-3.

Fort Calhoun seized the game’s momentum after that. The Pioneers took advantage of four L/WW errors to score eight times in the sixth inning. Fort Calhoun tacked on three insurance runs in the seventh to make it 14-8.