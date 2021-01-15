Lions face Lincoln Christian on court

LINCOLN – Lincoln Christian turned a third-quarter scoring spree into the decisive stretch of Thursday night’s game with the Louisville girls.

The Crusaders outscored the Lions 18-10 in the third period during a 42-31 victory. Louisville and LCHS traded baskets throughout the first half, but Lincoln Christian seized control after the break. The team increased its 18-15 halftime lead to 36-25 over the next eight minutes.

Louisville (8-7) faced a Lincoln Christian team that has played a rigorous schedule this season. The Crusaders (5-6) have lost to Sutton, Grand Island Central Catholic, Omaha Skutt, Norris, Crete and Hastings St. Cecilia. Those teams are a combined 61-9. Lincoln Christian also defeated Lincoln Lutheran (10-1) in early December.

Ella Johnson sparked Louisville’s offense with 16 points. She finished 8-of-11 from the floor and added nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections.

McKenzie Norris ended the game with ten points, two rebounds and one assist, and Lauren Votta collected five rebounds, three steals and one pass deflection. Lexi Hans took one charge and produced one point, one block and one steal.