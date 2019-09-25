LOUISVILLE – Mead kept its undefeated volleyball season intact Tuesday night with strong work on Louisville’s home court.
The Raiders left the LHS gym with a 25-22, 25-17, 17-25, 25-14 triumph. Mead (9-0) swept the first two games and then stopped Louisville’s bid for a comeback.
The Raiders defeated their fifth East Central Nebraska Conference opponent. The team claimed matches over Freeman, Johnson County Central, Conestoga and Palmyra earlier this year. Louisville (9-5) became just the third team to win a game against Mead.
Faye Jacobsen helped Louisville with 11 kills, 17 digs, two aces and one solo block. Jade Biesterfeld produced ten kills, eight digs and one ace, and Lea Kalkowski finished the night with 29 assists, nine digs and one ace.
Skyler Pollock made 22 digs for the Lions and went 20-of-22 serving with two aces. Cassidy Niemoth posted six kills, 19 digs and one ace and Maddy Nolte made two kills. McKenzie Norris tallied 11 digs and went 15-of-16 at the line with one ace.
Louisville will resume the season Saturday at the Louisville Invite. The team’s first match will be against Weeping Water at 2 p.m. Auburn, Cedar Bluffs, DC West, Johnson County Central, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Omaha Mercy will also be in the tournament. The championship match will start at 6 p.m.
The tournament was moved from its original starting time of 8 a.m. Louisville students and community members will be attending funeral services for 2019 graduate Braydon Yardley on Saturday morning. The funeral will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds.