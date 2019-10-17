Louisville athletes competed in a pair of league tournament matches this week on two area volleyball courts.
The Lions hosted Yutan on Monday night and traveled to Malcolm the next evening. The team was the third seed in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Yutan was the sixth seed and Malcolm was the second-seeded team.
Louisville 3, Yutan 0
The Lions swept the Chieftains 25-19, 25-18, 25-13 in the quarterfinals. Louisville used a balanced scoring attack to stop Yutan. Seven Lions collected kills and three players finished in double digits in the category. LHS posted a .237 team hitting percentage and went 69-of-71 serving with eight aces.
Cassidy Niemoth, Jade Biesterfeld and Faye Jacobsen all finished 12-of-12 at the service line. Niemoth and Biesterfeld both registered two aces and Jacobsen collected one ace. Niemoth had 11 kills and 13 digs, Biesterfeld tallied 11 kills and 12 digs and Jacobsen pocketed ten kills and 23 digs.
Lea Kalkowski distributed 41 assists and went 11-of-12 serving with three aces. She also made one kill and five digs. Maddy Nolte made one solo block, one dig and five kills, and McKenzie Norris collected 18 digs and three kills for the Lions. Norris also went 13-of-13 at the service line.
Skyler Pollock made eight digs and Brooke Smith tallied two kills in the victory. Sagan Leach saw court time for the team.
Malcolm 3, Louisville 0
Malcolm stopped the Lions 25-15, 25-20, 25-22 in Tuesday’s semifinals. Malcolm’s defense played a key role in the outcome. The Clippers limited Louisville to two aces and held the Lions to a .108 hitting percentage.
Louisville forced the Clippers to make plays with a flawless serving night. The Lions went 59-of-59 at the stripe. Norris was successful on all 13 of her serves and Biesterfeld went 11-of-11. Kalkowski and Niemoth each finished 10-of-10, Pollock went 8-of-8 and Jacobsen finished 7-of-7.
Jacobsen guided Louisville’s offense with 11 kills on 20 swings. She also made 17 digs for the team. Biesterfeld collected six kills and 12 digs, Niemoth made four kills and 12 digs and Pollock scooped up 12 digs in the contest.
Nolte knocked home four kills and Norris posted one kill, eight digs and one assist. Kalkowski chipped in 24 assists, six digs and one kill in the match.
Third-seeded Louisville will complete the league tournament today in the third-place match. LHS will face fourth-seeded Auburn at 5 p.m. at Mead.