YUTAN – Fort Calhoun made enough plays on both offense and defense to produce a postseason victory over Louisville/Weeping Water Friday afternoon.
The sixth-seeded Pioneers edged third-seeded L/WW 5-3 in the first round of the Area C3 Junior Legion Tournament. Fort Calhoun moved into the winner’s bracket and L/WW went to the elimination bracket of the event. All games in the double-elimination tournament are taking place at Itan Field in Yutan.
The teams engaged in a seesaw battle over the first five innings. The Lions responded to an early Fort Calhoun run with a run of their own in the second inning. Harrison Klein walked and sprinted to third on a well-placed sacrifice bunt by Gwyer Leach. Treyton Savage then knocked in Klein with a two-out single to center.
Fort Calhoun retook a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Jake Siena was struck by a pitch and ran to third on an infield error. He later crossed the plate on a fielder’s choice.
The scoreboard stayed the same until the fifth inning. Fort Calhoun charged ahead with three runs on four singles, one double and one sacrifice bunt. Siena headlined the scoring surge with a two-RBI grounder up the middle.
L/WW sliced the deficit to 5-3 in its half of the frame. Leach and Tyler Mackling began the inning with consecutive two-out singles, and they both moved into scoring position on a double steal. Savage followed them with a two-run single to center.
The Lions had two baserunners in the seventh inning but the Pioneers kept both from scoring. Fort Calhoun tagged one runner out at home plate and stranded another with a strikeout and flyout.
Leach helped L/WW’s offense with two singles, one run and one sacrifice bunt. Savage generated three singles and three RBI and Mackling had one single, two walks and one run.
Brayden Powell reached base on a double and error, Klein walked and scored once and Sam Ahl collected one single. Avery Heath walked once and Nash Callahan was struck by a pitch.
L/WW will face seventh-seeded Dwight in an elimination game this afternoon. The winner will continue the tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Fort Calhoun 101 003 0 – 5 8 2
Louisville/Weeping Water 010 002 0 – 3 8 2