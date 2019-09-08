MALCOLM – Louisville volleyball athletes traveled to Malcolm on Thursday for matches against a pair of eastern Nebraska teams.
The Lions squared off against Malcolm and Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a triangular. Louisville defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-17, 25-12 and fell to Malcolm 20-25, 25-20, 25-18. The Clippers stopped Omaha Brownell-Talbot 24-26, 25-7, 25-16 in the night’s other match.
Louisville 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
Louisville’s offense maintained a successful rhythm against the Raiders. The team pounded 26 kills and finished with a .339 hitting percentage. LHS also went 45-of-50 serving with three aces.
Faye Jacobsen helped the Lions with nine kills on 14 swings for a .571 hitting percentage. She finished 7-of-7 at the service line and added a pair of blocks. Lea Kalkowski distributed 22 assists and made five digs and two assisted blocks, and McKenzie Norris collected one kill and three digs. Norris also went 14-of-15 serving with one ace.
Jade Biesterfeld generated seven kills, two aces and five digs, and Cassidy Niemoth ended the match with five kills and 12 digs. Maddy Nolte collected four kills, two blocks and one assist and Skyler Pollock scooped up ten digs.
Malcolm 2, Louisville 1
Louisville kept the Clippers off balance in the opening portion of their match. Malcolm athletes improved their offense and defense in games two and three and escaped with the victory.
Louisville finished 59-of-63 at the service line and tallied 23 kills and 49 digs. The team hit .211 against the Clippers.
Biesterfeld went 11-of-11 at the service line for Louisville and finished with eight kills, one ace and seven digs. Niemoth produced seven kills and 12 digs and Pollock had ten digs and went 12-of-13 serving.
Jacobsen gave the Lions five kills, one ace, ten digs and a 10-of-10 serving performance. Kalkowski finished with 19 assists, four digs, one ace and one kill, and Nolte pocketed two kills and one assist. Norris added six digs, one assist, two aces and a 9-of-10 serving effort.