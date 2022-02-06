Lions face Raiders in home doubleheader

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes competed in a pair of conference basketball games Friday night against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

Louisville girls 47, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 36

The Lions controlled the middle two quarters against the Raiders. Louisville (9-12) went on a 16-9 scoring spree in the second period and doubled up LV/SS 12-6 in the third period. The team then held Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (6-15) in check in the final stretch.

Ella Johnson and Ella Aaberg paced Louisville’s offense with double-digit nights. Johnson ended the game with 12 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Aaberg drained a trio of 3-pointers during her ten-point evening. She chipped in two steals, one rebound, one assist and one pass deflection.

Abby Bruce and Jaylin Gaston each made big contributions in the paint. Bruce scored eight points and Gaston poured in six points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist. Lea Kalkowski helped the team on the perimeter with eight points, seven rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. She also took one charge for the Lions.

Brooke Smith generated three points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two pass deflections. Sagan Leach tallied two assists and one rebound and Riley Bennett, Ella Culver and Breanna Wulf saw court time.

LV/SS 10 9 6 11 – 36

Louisville 8 16 12 11 – 47

Louisville (47)

Leach 0-2 0-1 0, Kalkowski 1-3 5-6 8, Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Gaston 3-13 0-0 6, Johnson 3-7 6-8 12, Aaberg 3-5 1-2 10, Bruce 3-4 2-2 8, Bennett 0-2 0-0 0, Culver 0-1 0-0 0, Wulf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-43 14-19 47.

Louisville boys 59, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 42

The Lions took control of the game in the fourth quarter. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (8-11) remained within 25-20 at halftime and cut the deficit to four points after three periods.

Louisville wiped away that momentum with multiple baskets in the last eight minutes. The team finished the game on a 22-9 outburst.

LV/SS 10 10 13 9 – 42

Louisville 11 14 12 22 – 59

Louisville boys 64, Omaha Gross 60

Louisville traveled to Omaha Gross on Saturday afternoon for a matchup with the Cougars. The Lions (8-12) left the gym with winning feelings after completing a fourth-quarter comeback.

Omaha Gross (3-14) led 25-22 at halftime and stretched the gap to seven points entering the final period. Louisville embarked on a 13-6 run to send the game to overtime. The team then outscored Omaha Gross in the extra session to win.

Louisville 13 9 11 13 18 – 64

Omaha Gross 16 9 15 6 14 – 60

