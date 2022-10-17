Lions face Raiders in home football game

LOUISVILLE – Louisville fans watched the Lions create several scoring plays against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Friday night.

LV/SS held off Louisville’s comeback attempt in the second half to leave Cass County with the victory.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder collected a 37-20 triumph in the final home game of the year for Louisville. The Raiders (2-6) watched the Lions rally within 11 points in the fourth quarter before they preserved the lead.

LV/SS controlled most of the action in the first half. The Raiders scored on a run from the 4-yard line to make it 6-0 in the first quarter, and the team then returned a fumble for a 12-0 lead later in the period. Justus Wiedemann added a short touchdown run at the 4:05 mark of the second quarter to create a 19-0 halftime edge.

Louisville found the end zone early in the third quarter. LHS quarterback Quincy Trent connected with Wade Powles on a 64-yard touchdown reception. Powles soared in the air to make the catch as two LV/SS defenders fell down next to him. He raced down the Louisville sideline to help the team close the gap to 19-6.

The Raiders rebuilt the lead to 25-6 by the end of the third quarter, but the Lions responded with a scoring drive early in the fourth period. Trent rolled to his right from the 12-yard line and tossed a pass to Cody Hiatt in the righthand side of the end zone. Hiatt came back for the football and caught it across the goal line. Trent converted a two-point run to create a 25-14 gap.

The Raiders found the end zone on a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-14. The Lions continued to battle with their third scoring play of the night. Sam Luellen caught a swing pass and sprinted down the LHS sideline to the 16-yard line. Cody Hrdy then took the handoff on a counter play and went down the middle of the field for a touchdown.

Louisville (0-8) will finish the season on Friday with a road trip to David City (0-8). The Lions and Scouts are scheduled to start their game at 7 p.m.

LV/SS 12 7 6 12 – 37

Louisville 0 0 6 14 – 20