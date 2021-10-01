Lions face several schools on court

LOUISVILLE – Louisville volleyball players continued their season this week with three matches against area opponents.
Johnson County Central 2, Louisville 0
The Lions hosted Johnson County Central and Weeping Water in a triangular on Tuesday night. The Thunderbirds stopped the Lions 25-22, 25-13 in their match. JCC senior Ava Berkebile guided the team with four kills, three aces and three solo blocks in the victory.
Jaylin Gaston paced Louisville’s offense with seven kills. Laura Swanson generated three kills, 14 digs and eight serve receptions and Lea Kalkowski pocketed 12 assists and four digs. Lizzie Podrazo chipped in two kills and two digs and Brooke Smith had one kill, eight digs and 12 serve receptions.
Sagan Leach contributed five digs and 15 serve receptions for the Lions. Ella Johnson posted one serve reception and Wyleigh Bateman made one dig against the Thunderbirds.
Louisville 2, Weeping Water 1
Louisville rallied past the Indians 19-25, 25-13, 25-8 in the final match of the evening. The Lions dominated the final two games with strong serving. The team finished the contest 64-of-68 at the stripe with 13 aces.
Kalkowski went 18-of-18 serving with four aces and Smith finished 11-of-11 with two aces. Kalkowski added 11 digs and 23 assists and Smith made ten serve receptions, 12 digs and four kills.
Podrazo stepped into the scoring spotlight with ten kills against the Indians. She posted a hitting percentage of .333. Gaston also gave the Lions production at the net with seven kills. She finished 9-of-9 serving with one ace and chipped in three digs.
Swanson helped Louisville with 12 serve receptions, one assist, nine digs, two kills and one ace. Leach carded four aces and finished with ten digs and 15 serve receptions, and Johnson tallied five kills, one ace and one dig. Bateman pitched in two digs during her time on defense.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3, Louisville 0
Louisville returned to the court Thursday night for a home match with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. LV/SS won the close contest 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.
The Lions were able to smile with Kalkowski after she reached a major milestone during the evening. The senior setter produced her 1,700th career assist. She currently has 1,721 assists and has dished out 338 this season. She pocketed one assist as a freshman, 748 in her sophomore season and 634 last year.
LV/SS senior Dream Daugherty highlighted the team’s night with a triple double. She collected 15 kills on 30 swings and scooped up 20 digs and 25 serve receptions.
Gaston paced Louisville’s comeback attempt with eight kills, one ace and two digs. Smith went 14-of-14 at the line and registered two kills, 18 digs and 15 serve receptions, and Kalkowski generated 23 assists, four digs and one kill.
Swanson tallied five kills, one ace, seven digs, one assist and 20 serve receptions. Leach anchored the back row with 23 serve receptions, eight digs and one assist, and Johnson ended the match with six kills, one solo block and one dig.
Podrazo gave the Lions three kills and one dig against LV/SS. Bateman added four assists for the Lions.