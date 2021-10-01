Lions face several schools on court

Podrazo stepped into the scoring spotlight with ten kills against the Indians. She posted a hitting percentage of .333. Gaston also gave the Lions production at the net with seven kills. She finished 9-of-9 serving with one ace and chipped in three digs.

Swanson helped Louisville with 12 serve receptions, one assist, nine digs, two kills and one ace. Leach carded four aces and finished with ten digs and 15 serve receptions, and Johnson tallied five kills, one ace and one dig. Bateman pitched in two digs during her time on defense.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3, Louisville 0

Louisville returned to the court Thursday night for a home match with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. LV/SS won the close contest 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.

The Lions were able to smile with Kalkowski after she reached a major milestone during the evening. The senior setter produced her 1,700th career assist. She currently has 1,721 assists and has dished out 338 this season. She pocketed one assist as a freshman, 748 in her sophomore season and 634 last year.

LV/SS senior Dream Daugherty highlighted the team’s night with a triple double. She collected 15 kills on 30 swings and scooped up 20 digs and 25 serve receptions.