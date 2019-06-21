SPRINGFIELD – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes traveled up Highway 50 Wednesday for an evening of baseball against Springfield.
Junior and Senior Legion teams played a doubleheader at Buffalo Park in Springfield. The Trojans collected a pair of victories over L/WW.
Springfield 8, Louisville/Weeping Water Juniors 7
Both teams had their offenses clicking throughout the Junior Legion contest. The Lions and Trojans each scored in three of the game’s five innings.
Springfield wiped away an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth. L/WW regained the lead with a four-run outburst in the top of the fifth. Springfield then secured the victory with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Josh Nolte guided L/WW’s offense with two hits and four runs batted in. Harrison Klein drove in two runs and Gage Scholting produced two hits. Nick DeMonte helped Springfield with two hits and Riley Leng had two RBI.
Louisville/Weeping Water 102 04 – 7 8 2
Springfield 004 22 – 8 6 0
Springfield 7, Louisville/Weeping Water 4
Louisville/Weeping Water tried to pull off a large rally in the seventh inning. The team trailed 7-0 before stringing together several hits in the final frame. The Lions scored four times before Springfield was able to escape with the victory.
Treyton Savage collected three hits and had two RBI for L/WW. Jake Renner posted one hit and Tyler Mackling drove in one run. Nolte and Davis Carlson each drew two walks.
Jordan Mathewson guided Springfield’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Sam Kennedy gave the Trojans six innings on the mound. He struck out seven Lions during his appearance.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 000 4 – 4 4 2
Springfield 102 013 x – 7 7 1