PLATTEVIEW – Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast kept its spotless season intact Friday night with a shutout victory over Louisville.
The Wolverines improved to 7-0 with a 58-0 triumph over the Lions. The teams were originally scheduled to play at Louisville, but heavy rain earlier in the week forced school officials to move the game to Platteview’s turf field.
BRLD sealed the outcome with 44 points in the first quarter. Will Gatzemeyer played a role in five of the six early touchdowns for the Wolverines. He scored on touchdowns runs of 38, 43 and 14 yards and tossed a pair of scoring passes. He connected with Braxton Bargmann on throws of 49 and 42 yards late in the quarter.
Kobe Lyons produced a touchdown run from the 4-yard line in the first quarter, and he added a 52-yard scamper in the second quarter. Gatzemeyer finished the team’s point production with a 16-yard touchdown run before halftime.
Friday’s game marked the second straight week that Louisville (1-6) had faced an undefeated opponent. The Lions had played Oakland-Craig prior to meeting BRLD. It was also Louisville’s fourth straight game that included a ranked team. LHS had squared off with Wilber-Clatonia and Archbishop Bergan the last two weeks of September.
Brady Knott guided Louisville’s offense with 13 carries for 76 yards. Harrison Klein ran six times for 48 yards and Brock Hudson made one 18-yard run. Coby Buettner gained 11 yards on the ground for the Lions, and Clayton Buck completed one pass to Talon Ball for 35 yards.
Knott led the team’s defense with four solo and two assisted tackles. Tyler Mackling made three solo stops, Buettner made two solo and four assisted plays and Reed Toelle had two solo tackles.
Louisville will travel to Tekamah-Herman (2-5) for a 7 p.m. game this week. Tekamah-Herman fell 41-36 to Yutan on Friday.
BRLD 44 14 0 0 – 58
Louisville 0 0 0 0 – 0
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
BRLD – Gatzemeyer 38 run (Gatzemeyer run)
BRLD – Lyons 4 run (Johnson pass from Gatzemeyer)
BRLD – Gatzemeyer 43 run (run no good)
BRLD – Gatzemeyer 14 run (run no good)
BRLD – Bargmann 49 pass from Gatzemeyer (Gatzemeyer run)
BRLD – Bargmann 42 pass from Gatzemeyer (Gatzemeyer run)
2nd Quarter
BRLD – Lyons 52 run (Gatzemeyer run)
BRLD – Gatzemeyer 16 run (run no good)