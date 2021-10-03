Lions face Warriors in football game

WAHOO – Louisville athletes gave Wahoo a tough battle throughout the first 12 minutes of Friday night’s football game.

The Warriors used their size and speed to race away from the Lions after that.

Wahoo posted 30 points in the second quarter during a 52-7 district victory. The Warriors (4-2) relied on a strong offensive line to win for the second time at home this year. Wahoo gained 335 yards on the ground and finished with 16 first downs.

Sam Ahl led the Lions (2-4) in both the passing and rushing departments. He completed four passes for 39 yards and ran seven times for 32 yards. Cody Hiatt made two catches for 29 yards and Harrison Klein hauled in two receptions for ten yards.

Klein gained 28 rushing yards on nine attempts. He scored a touchdown for Louisville in the fourth quarter. Quincy Trent (13), Hiatt (8), Cody Hrdy (4) and Wade Powles (3) added rushing yardage for the Lions.

Sam Luellen, Reed Toelle and Ahl spearheaded Louisville’s defense. Luellen posted five solo and three assisted tackles, Toelle made five solo and two assisted plays and Ahl collected five solo stops with one tackle for loss.