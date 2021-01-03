Lions face Wolverines in pair of home games

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls and boys squared off with two of the top teams from northeast Nebraska this week at the Louisville Holiday Invite.
The Lions welcomed Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast for games Dec. 30. The B-R-L-D squads entered the evening with a combined mark of 11-3.
B-R-L-D 53, Louisville girls 37
Louisville (5-5) produced a strong first quarter against the Wolverines. The team generated multiple baskets during a 14-point outburst in the quarter.
B-R-L-D (6-2) slowed down Louisville’s offense the rest of the way. The Wolverines went on an 18-9 run in the second quarter and outscored LHS 12-5 in the third period. The squad maintained its double-digit margin in the final eight minutes.
B-R-L-D’s only losses this season have come to Clarkson/Leigh and Pierce, who own a combined mark of 16-3. Clarkson/Leigh edged the Wolverines 38-31 and Pierce stopped B-R-L-D 40-34.
McKenzie Norris helped Louisville with eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Ella Johnson secured eight points and two rebounds and Lea Kalkowski tallied eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.
Avery Heilig contributed seven points, nine rebounds and one assist, and Jennifer Katz took one charge, grabbed three rebounds and made one assist. Jaylin Gaston produced four points, three rebounds, one steal and one block, and Lauren Votta delivered seven points, three rebounds and one pass deflection.
Sagan Leach had three points, two rebounds and one steal and Lexi Hans made a pair of steals. Erin Stohlmann hauled in two rebounds and Sophie Korytowski saw court time for the team.
B-R-L-D 9 18 12 14 – 53
Louisville 14 9 5 9 – 37
Louisville (37)
Norris 4-9 0-0 8, Katz 0-2 0-2 0, Heilig 2-12 2-2 7, Hans 0-2 0-0 0, Votta 3-6 1-1 7, Johnson 3-6 2-5 8, Kalkowski 0-2 0-0 0, Leach 1-5 0-1 3, Gaston 2-3 0-0 4, Korytowski 0-0 0-0 0, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 5-11 37.
B-R-L-D 66, Louisville boys 63
The Louisville boys nearly pulled off a major comeback against the Wolverines. LHS scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to change a double-digit deficit into a one-possession game.
Dylan Beutler scored three baskets in the first quarter and Lucas Vogt, Isaiah Snyder and Caleb Schlichting found the hoop to help B-R-L-D go ahead 16-8. Louisville (7-3) cut the halftime gap to 30-26 with a multi-pronged offense. Talon Ball, Sam Ahl, Eric Heard, Harrison Klein and Caleb Hrabik posted points in the second period for Louisville.
The Wolverines (5-1) dominated both sides of the floor in the third quarter. Beutler drained two 3-pointers and Zachary Hegge collected three baskets to fuel the team’s 23-10 run.
Ball and Hrabik guided Louisville’s furious rally in the fourth quarter. Hrabik poured in 11 points and Ball delivered nine points during the comeback attempt. Both Lions connected on three 3-pointers during the run. Brayden Powell also sank a long-distance shot to bring Louisville closer to the Wolverines.
Four Lions finished the game in double figures. Hrabik led the team with 17 points, Ball scored 11 points and Heard and Klein each had ten points. Sam Luellen added six points, Powell posted three points and Cordale Moxey gave the team defensive minutes.
B-R-L-D’s only loss this season came to Howells-Dodge 59-56 in overtime. The team defeated each of its four other previous opponents by 11 or more points.
B-R-L-D 16 14 23 13 – 66
Louisville 8 18 10 27 – 63
B-R-L-D (66)
Henschen 10, Beutler 21, Nottleman 11, Vogt 8, Hegge 11, Snyder 3, Petersen 0, Schlichting 2.
Louisville (63)
Ball 11, Ahl 6, Heard 10, Klein 10, Hrabik 17, Moxey 0, Powell 3, Luellen 6.