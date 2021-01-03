Lions face Wolverines in pair of home games

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls and boys squared off with two of the top teams from northeast Nebraska this week at the Louisville Holiday Invite.

The Lions welcomed Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast for games Dec. 30. The B-R-L-D squads entered the evening with a combined mark of 11-3.

B-R-L-D 53, Louisville girls 37

Louisville (5-5) produced a strong first quarter against the Wolverines. The team generated multiple baskets during a 14-point outburst in the quarter.

B-R-L-D (6-2) slowed down Louisville’s offense the rest of the way. The Wolverines went on an 18-9 run in the second quarter and outscored LHS 12-5 in the third period. The squad maintained its double-digit margin in the final eight minutes.

B-R-L-D’s only losses this season have come to Clarkson/Leigh and Pierce, who own a combined mark of 16-3. Clarkson/Leigh edged the Wolverines 38-31 and Pierce stopped B-R-L-D 40-34.

McKenzie Norris helped Louisville with eight points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals. Ella Johnson secured eight points and two rebounds and Lea Kalkowski tallied eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.