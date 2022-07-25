Lions finish season in district tournament

YUTAN – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players completed their Senior Legion season this past weekend in the district tournament.

The Lions traveled to Itan Park in Yutan for the second and third rounds of the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament. Louisville/Weeping Water squared off with Malcolm on Saturday afternoon and faced Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Malcolm 11, L/WW 0

Top-seeded Malcolm used a powerful offense to defeat the Lions in hot conditions on Saturday. The Clippers scored four times in the first inning and built the gap to 7-0 in the third. The team added four runs in the fourth to create a mercy-rule situation.

Gage Scholting and Nik Sorensen each led L/WW’s offense against the Clippers. Both Lions collected one single and one walk. Cody Hrdy and Chase Savage added walks for the team.

L/WW 000 00 – 0 2 6

Malcolm 421 4x – 11 8 1

Oakland 7, L/WW 3

Second-seeded Oakland rallied past the Lions in an elimination-bracket game on Sunday. The team scored five times in the bottom of the fourth to create the final margin.

Louisville/Weeping Water jumped ahead with three runs in the top of the third. Scholting connected on a two-run triple and Savage added a RBI single in the frame. Ryder Manske also had a single in the game for the Lions.

L/WW 003 000 0 – 3 3 6

Oakland 101 500 0 – 7 8 2