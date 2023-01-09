Lions give Cardinals tough test at home

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls felt they could give Omaha Duchesne a tough test Saturday afternoon with their defensive intensity.

The Cardinals passed the exam with a winning display from both the perimeter and the paint.

Omaha Duchesne stopped Louisville 47-29 in front of fans from both schools. The Cardinals made eight 3-pointers and finished 11-of-15 at the free-throw line. The team gained extra scoring chances during the afternoon with 12 offensive rebounds.

Louisville head coach Matt Shelsta said he was pleased with the team’s effort. Truman State University recruit Nicky Huss headlined an Omaha Duchesne roster that featured three seniors in the starting lineup. The Lions sliced a double-digit deficit down to 29-21 in the third quarter before the Cardinals pulled away.

“They showed why they’re ranked in the top ten in Class B,” Shelsta said. “They’re good. They have a lot of height and talent and they run the floor incredibly well. They made some of their 3-pointers early on to get a lead, and they were able to stay in front after that.

“The girls did an amazing job today. I’m so proud of their effort. We didn’t play very well last night, and the girls could have hung their heads about it, but they chose to come out here and battle against a really good team. I’m very happy with the effort they gave today. It’s a credit to the seniors for their leadership and to everyone for their work ethic and good attitudes.”

Omaha Duchesne (6-2) has won six times by double digits. The team’s only losses have been 56-40 to Class B power Elkhorn North and 39-38 to Treynor at the MAC Shootout.

The Cardinals made their first three shots of the afternoon and ended the opening quarter with three straight 3-pointers. An assist from Gianna Manhart to Sophia Pisarik for a basket created a 22-6 gap early in the second period.

Louisville (4-8) trailed 29-13 at halftime but found a scoring spark in the third quarter. Riley Bennett, Sagan Leach and Ella Aaberg generated points during a spree that made the margin 29-21. Ella Culver made two early steals and Leach added a steal during the run.

A free throw from Manhart and consecutive treys by Kyra Bekaert and Huss reversed the momentum. Leach’s driving shot with 4:24 to play in the game brought Louisville within 43-29, but the Cardinals were able to preserve the lead after that.

Huss used her 6-foot-1 frame to finish with 17 points, ten rebounds, six blocks and two steals. Manhart had five points and five rebounds and Addy Kula and Summer Stidham each scored eight points.

Aaberg delivered 11 points, one rebound and one assist for Louisville. Culver drew one charge and collected two points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Leach finished with six points, four rebounds, one steal and one block.

Bennett pocketed eight points, four boards, two assists, one steal and one block. Mira Fosmer generated two points, three rebounds and three assists, McKenna McCaulley had one rebound and one steal and Wyleigh Bateman hauled in one rebound. Emma Yardley, Breanna Wulf, Allie Hiatt and Nola Nelson saw court time for the team.

Omaha Duchesne 20 9 11 7 – 47

Louisville 6 7 14 2 – 29

Omaha Duchesne (47)

Manhart 0-3 5-8 5, Bekaert 1-10 0-0 3, Wright 0-3 2-2 2, Huss 6-11 1-2 17, Stidham 2-6 3-3 8, Ward 0-0 0-0 0, Kula 3-8 0-0 8, Pisarik 1-3 0-0 2, Shanahan 0-0 0-0 0, Ochoa 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 14-46 11-15 47.

Louisville (29)

Aaberg 3-12 3-3 11, Bennett 3-4 1-1 8, Leach 1-6 4-6 6, Culver 1-7 0-1 2, Fosmer 1-2 0-1 2, McCaulley 0-3 0-0 0, Yardley 0-2 0-0 0, Bateman 0-0 0-2 0, Hiatt 0-0 0-0 0, Wulf 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-36 8-14 29.