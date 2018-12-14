LOUISVILLE – The outcome of Tuesday’s clash between Louisville and Wahoo was in doubt until the final buzzer sounded in the LHS gym.
Wahoo edged the Lions 45-41 in a battle of previously-undefeated programs. The Warriors (5-0) and Lions (5-1) had both plowed through many of their earlier contests. WHS had defeated three of its previous four opponents by more than 30 points, and Louisville had won four of its previous five matchups by at least 15 points.
The two teams traded baskets throughout much of the first half. Top-ranked Wahoo created a small gap on the scoreboard with a 17-12 run in the second quarter. The spurt helped the Warriors take a 23-19 lead into the halftime break.
Sixth-ranked Louisville cut the deficit to two points after the third quarter. It remained a one-possession game for most of the fourth period, but Wahoo was able to stay ahead with several late baskets and free throws.
Jordan Winkler helped Louisville’s cause with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists. Avery Heard collected nine points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Lauryn Kalkowski had three points, three assists and one rebound.
Meagan Mackling produced five points, three boards and one steal, and Faye Jacobsen tallied two points, two rebounds and two assists. Maia Johnson posted six points and one rebound, Olivia Zahn had one rebound and one assist and McKenzie Norris hauled in one rebound.
Louisville will play a pair of games before the Christmas break. The team will travel to Johnson County Central tonight for a 6 p.m. matchup. Louisville will head to Malcolm on Dec. 20 for a 6 p.m. game with the undefeated Clippers.
Wahoo 6 17 9 13 – 45
Louisville 7 12 11 11 – 41
Louisville (41)
Winkler 4-10 5-8 16, Mackling 2-6 0-0 5, Kalkowski 1-10 0-0 3, Heard 4-6 0-0 9, Jacobsen 1-1 0-0 2, Zahn 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 2-2 2-2 6, Norris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-37 7-10 41.