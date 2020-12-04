Lions host Cougars in hoops doubleheader

LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Conestoga fans watched athletes play basketball for the first time this season during a doubleheader Thursday night.

The Lions hosted the Cougars for a pair of varsity matchups. Louisville won the girls game 50-32 and picked up a 51-36 triumph in the boys game.

Louisville girls 50, Conestoga girls 32

Louisville pulled away from the Cougars in the middle two quarters. The team led 10-9 after one quarter and expanded the halftime gap to 24-15. The Lions then used a 16-point outburst in the third period to build a double-digit edge.

Seniors McKenzie Norris, Lauren Votta and Jennifer Katz played key roles for the Lions. Norris ended the evening with 14 points, five steals, two assists and two pass deflections, and Votta poured in 12 points, two rebounds and two steals. Katz finished the night with six points, five steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block.

Lea Kalkowski delivered three points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals for the Lions, and Avery Heilig pitched in nine points, four boards, two assists and one steal. Sagan Leach had three rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Lexi Hans finished her first varsity game with five points, four boards and three steals.