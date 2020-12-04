Lions host Cougars in hoops doubleheader

LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Conestoga fans watched athletes play basketball for the first time this season during a doubleheader Thursday night.
The Lions hosted the Cougars for a pair of varsity matchups. Louisville won the girls game 50-32 and picked up a 51-36 triumph in the boys game.
Louisville girls 50, Conestoga girls 32
Louisville pulled away from the Cougars in the middle two quarters. The team led 10-9 after one quarter and expanded the halftime gap to 24-15. The Lions then used a 16-point outburst in the third period to build a double-digit edge.
Seniors McKenzie Norris, Lauren Votta and Jennifer Katz played key roles for the Lions. Norris ended the evening with 14 points, five steals, two assists and two pass deflections, and Votta poured in 12 points, two rebounds and two steals. Katz finished the night with six points, five steals, two rebounds, one assist and one block.
Lea Kalkowski delivered three points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals for the Lions, and Avery Heilig pitched in nine points, four boards, two assists and one steal. Sagan Leach had three rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Lexi Hans finished her first varsity game with five points, four boards and three steals.
Ella Johnson chipped in six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist, and Jaylin Gaston collected one point, three rebounds and one assist. Erin Stohlmann added a pair of rebounds and McKenna McCaulley saw court time for the Lions.
Sophia Ackerman paced Conestoga’s offense with ten points. She also posted nine rebounds, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Taylor McClatchey generated six points, four steals, three rebounds, two assists and five pass deflections, and Mati Steckler hauled in 11 rebounds during the evening.
Myah Cummings collected six points, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections. Lindee Watson scored five points and Ali Gansemer had five points, two rebounds and one pass deflection. Jameson Yost chipped in one rebound for the Cougars.
Conestoga 9 6 7 10 – 32
Louisville 10 14 16 10 – 50
Conestoga (32)
McClatchey 3-5 0-1 6, Steckler 0-4 0-2 0, Cummings 0-10 6-8 6, Watson 2-3 1-2 5, Ackerman 4-13 0-0 10, Yost 0-1 0-0 0, Gansemer 2-4 0-1 5. Totals 11-40 7-14 32.
Louisville (50)
Norris 5-10 3-4 14, Katz 3-6 0-0 6, Kalkowski 1-2 1-2 3, Heilig 3-10 0-0 9, Votta 6-6 0-0 12, Leach 0-3 0-0 0, Hans 2-6 0-0 5, Gaston 0-4 1-2 1, Stohlmann 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-6 0-0 0, McCaulley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 5-8 50.
Louisville boys 51, Conestoga boys 36
Louisville controlled action from start to finish in the boys game. The Lions played dominant defense throughout the evening. LHS held Conestoga to nine points in the first half and led 45-15 after three quarters.
Individual statistics from the game were not available.
Conestoga 2 7 6 21 – 36
Louisville 14 12 19 6 – 51
