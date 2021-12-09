Lions host Knights in basketball matchup

LOUISVILLE – Elmwood-Murdock relied on a deep bench and strong post play to stop Louisville in a rivalry game Tuesday night.

Brenna Schmidt and Lexi Bacon each scored in double figures to help the Knights defeat Louisville 48-30. Elmwood-Murdock shot 42 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Lions 32-22 in the victory.

Elmwood-Murdock dominated the first 16 minutes. The team led 14-1 after one quarter and held a 26-6 lead at the break. Bacon, Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer and Laney Frahm each scored baskets in the opening stretch, and Schmidt poured in eight points for the team in the second period.

Louisville tried to set the stage for a comeback in the third quarter. Lea Kalkowski, Avery Heilig, Brooke Smith and Ella Aaberg each nailed 3-pointers in the period to pull the team within 34-20.

The Knights responded to the threat with 14 points in the final stretch. Schmidt scored six points in the fourth period to help the team seal the victory.

Schmidt went 6-of-8 from the floor and 4-of-4 at the line during her 16-point evening. She also posted eight rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections. Bacon generated a double-double performance of 11 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Laney Frahm delivered five points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Bailey Frahm tallied six points, three boards, three assists and one block, and Backemeyer collected five points, two rebounds, two steals and three pass deflections.

Ella Zierott took one charge for the Knights and added one point, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Sela Rikli pocketed two points and one steal, Jordan Vogler collected two points and two rebounds and Jacie Fleischman grabbed one rebound. Madie Justesen, Cassidy Callaway and Claire Ernst each saw court time for the team.

Heilig led Louisville with 13 points, two assists and one rebound. Kalkowski produced three points, six rebounds and two blocks, and Smith helped the team with six points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist.

Aaberg finished with three points and Jaylin Gaston had four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection. Sagan Leach tallied one point, two boards and two assists and Ella Johnson had four points and four rebounds. Riley Bennett grabbed one rebound and Abby Bruce gave the team defensive minutes.

Elmwood-Murdock 14 12 8 14 – 48

Louisville 1 5 14 10 – 30

Elmwood-Murdock (48)

Rikli 1-4 0-0 2, B. Frahm 3-7 0-2 6, Zierott 0-3 1-2 1, Bacon 5-11 1-2 11, Schmidt 6-8 4-4 16, Backemeyer 2-6 0-0 5, L. Frahm 2-5 0-0 5, Vogler 1-3 0-0 2, Ernst 0-0 0-0 0, Callaway 0-0 0-0 0, Justesen 0-0 0-0 0, Fleischman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 6-10 48.

Louisville (30)

Leach 0-4 1-2 1, Heilig 4-10 2-2 13, Smith 2-5 0-0 6, Gaston 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 2-8 0-0 4, Kalkowski 1-2 0-2 3, Bruce 0-1 0-0 0, Aaberg 1-4 0-0 3, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-38 3-6 30.

