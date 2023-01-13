Lions host youth girls wrestling camp

LOUISVILLE – Girls wrestling has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the country over the past five years.

Louisville students had a chance to experience action on the mat Thursday afternoon at a youth wrestling camp.

Forty-two girls learned about the sport during the inaugural Louisville Youth Girls Wrestling Camp. Members of the Louisville varsity girls wrestling program led activities after school for children.

Louisville head coach Rod Jones said the camp produced plenty of smiles throughout the afternoon. He said the Lions were thrilled to have more than three dozen elementary and middle school students at the event.

“We put this together just before the holidays, and we were hopeful that we’d get a lot of kids who were interested in coming,” Jones said. “To have 42 kids come is just amazing. We’re very excited about having that many here.”

Varsity wrestlers Payton Thiele, Mya Stanley, Addie Lueder, Bella Kolvek, Bre Smart, Daysha Jones, Catalina Jones and Ava Culver led activities in the LHS gym. They showed younger children different wrestling moves and taught them basic rules of the sport.

The Lions joined students in the cafeteria for a pizza dinner after the camp. Students then remained at school to watch Louisville battle Ralston in a varsity dual. They cheered for the Lions as they watched them defeat the Rams 36-24. Camp leaders and participants gathered for a group photo on the mat after the dual.

The National Wrestling Coaches Association said the number of girls who wrestle in high school has grown from 804 in 1994 to 31,654 in 2022. Many Nebraska schools now have a large number of girls who participate in the sport.

The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association began sponsoring a state tournament for girls several years ago. Last year marked the first state girls wrestling tournament run by the Nebraska School Activities Association. The NSAA will hold girls and boys state tournaments Feb. 16-18 at CHI Health Center in Omaha.